Zendaya and Tom Holland on Peter and MJ’s ‘Role-Reversal’ in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

Zendaya and Tom Holland discuss Peter Parker and Michael Jackson’s ‘Role-Reversal’ in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the most recent Marvel film to hit theaters, and audiences of all ages are enthralled.

Tom Holland’s status as a major player in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been cemented by the blockbuster film, which defied all expectations.

His Spider-ManPeter Parker matures onscreen for all to see, and by the end of the movie, fans can see that the events have shaken him to his core.

In a recent interview, Holland and his co-star Zendaya, who plays MJ, discussed how Peter Parker and MJ’s relationship evolved throughout Spider-Man: No Way Home, as well as why the two characters became so reliant on one another.

The most recent Spider-Man trilogy has turned the superhero genre on its head, following a high school-aged Peter Parker as he matures and accepts his identity as the web-slinging Spider-Man.

Peter enlists the assistance of his good friends, Ned (Jacob Batalon) and MJ (Zendaya), along the way.

Peter and MJ develop an attraction to each other in the first film in the trilogy, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and the two teenagers begin a romantic relationship in the second film, Spider-Man: Far from Home.

Fans will be able to watch as Peter and MJ deal with the consequences of their relationship becoming public in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Peter and MJ lean on each other for support and encouragement as they watch their friends suffer disappointment after disappointment.

Both Peter and MJ have matured significantly by the end of the most recent film.

Holland and Zendaya discussed Peter Parker’s relationship with Michael Jackson in a recent interview.

According to Marvel, Holland believes the two characters went through a “role reversal,” with the notoriously sarcastic MJ adopting a more positive attitude to help balance out Peter’s struggles.

“Peter helps to melt MJ a little bit, and break the shell that she’s had to build to protect herself from the world,” Zendaya agreed.

She isn’t in possession of…

With a record 98% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes, people can’t enough of #SpiderManNoWayHome! Experience it exclusively in movie theaters now. pic.twitter.com/x3SKuqnz0t — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) January 6, 2022