Zendaya and Tom Holland star in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ and their (dollar)4 million home is close to his parents.

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s (dollar)4 Million Home Is Close to His Parents in “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

When Tom Holland and Zendaya first met while filming Spider-Man: Homecoming, they were a long way apart.

In addition, the Spider-Man: No Way Home stars are said to have recently purchased a £3 million home in the United Kingdom, which is equivalent to more than $4 million in US dollars.

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, they play Peter Parker and MJ, but the real-life actors could give the characters a run for their money.

It’s also not far from Tom Holland’s parents and younger brothers.

Actors who play Spider-Man and their MJ (or Gwen Stacy) are known to carry their chemistry off-set and start dating.

Even after their relationship ended in 2015, Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone continue to text as friends.

Tom Holland and Zendaya, on the other hand, took things to the next level by purchasing a home.

The (dollar)4 million London home is said to have a gym, cinema, and even a man cave, according to reports.

According to reports, Zendaya and Tom Holland have purchased a home in London together. https:t.co0qOm3bOjnHpic.twitter.come8wfcr6hbT

Zendaya, the star of Euphoria, lived in a $1.4 million starter home in Northridge, California.

In 2021, FancyPants Homes reported, “The superstar… upgraded to a (dollar)4 million home in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood of Encino.”

Tom Holland, the 25-year-old star of Uncharted, has never been far from his parents and family.

Holland was born and raised in London, then moved to a five-minute walk from his family’s home.

Then his mother arranged for him to be placed in an apartment.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe actor should be familiar with Tom Holland and Zendaya’s London home.

Until 2017, Tom Holland lived with his brothers, parents, and other family members.

In 2017, Holland said on The Ellen Show, “I’ve been looking for an apartment for almost two years.”

“And while I was shooting reshoots, my mother called me and said, ‘Tom, I found the most amazing apartment.’

There are two rooms in the house.

It’s quite lovely.

It’ll be fantastic for you.

‘It’s fantastic,’ she says.

Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin would have to travel quite a distance to find Zendaya and Tom Holland in the UK, but they did stop for a family visit before heading to their new home.

There are some things that never change.

Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man continues to be a fan favorite, and Holland remains close to his family.

It worked out well for him, especially after Tom Holland’s father encouraged him to take the test.

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

Zendaya and Tom Holland have bought a house together in London, apparently https://t.co/0qOm3bOjnHpic.twitter.com/e8wfcr6hbT — Cosmopolitan UK (@CosmopolitanUK) February 7, 2022