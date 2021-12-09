Zendaya and Tom Holland’s Best Red Carpet Moments: Photos

From Costars to Couple: Photos of Zendaya and Tom Holland on the Red Carpet

Zendaya and Tom Holland may have only been dating since 2021 (check out those famous kissing photos), but they met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016.

While the two have kept their on-again, off-again relationship a secret over the years, their costar status has allowed them to attend many red carpets together.

And it’s safe to say they know how to pose together.

Zendaya and Tom have always looked great together, from photo calls to red carpet premieres.

However, their perfect posing is the result of a little technique.

Given that the Malcolm and Marie actress is about two inches taller than her boyfriend, Tom has devised a brilliant strategy for standing in front of the camera.

In November, Tom told GQ, “I’d do this thing on red carpets where I’d stand closer to the photographers than the people behind me.”

He’s grown more comfortable with his height as he’s gotten older.

He went on to say, “I can’t do anything about my height.”

“I can bulk up.”

Whether it’s a well-honed posing strategy or their incredible sense of style, there’s no denying that the couple rules the red carpet.

They most recently demonstrated their fashion sense at the London photo call for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Zendaya, who works with stylist Law Roach, wore an Alexander McQueen ensemble that included an oversized blazer and crystal-embellished tights to the event.

Holland, on the other hand, chose a Celine leather bomber jacket, which he paired with a striped shirt and black pants.

On the red carpet, the two made it a point to show off their personalities, regardless of the fashion.

The pair proved their friendship turned romance is still going strong with candid laughing photos and sweet hand holding.

“Zendaya and Tom started off as really great friends and stayed that way for a long time before things turned romantic,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively in July, adding that they “work really well together because he makes her laugh and she really helps him navigate the world of celebrity.”

It’s interesting to see where these two came from.

