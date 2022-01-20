Zendaya claims that her obnoxious persona was a ruse, and that she was nothing like her Disney Channel character Rocky Blue.

Zendaya claims her “obnoxious” persona was a ruse, and she was nothing like her Disney Channel character Rocky Blue.

Zendaya rose to fame as a child actress.

With his role as Rocky Blue in Shake It Up on the Disney Channel, the Spider-Man: No Way Home star rose to prominence.

But, according to the Emmy-winning actress, the bubbly, sweet girl on screen “was an act.”

From 2010 to 2013, Shake It Up aired on Disney Channel.

Zendaya’s portrayal of Raquel “Rocky” Oprah Blue in the sitcom became some people’s first impression of her.

Rocky Blue is the series’ affable, overachieving good girl.

CeCe, her more daring, rule-breaking best friend, was played by Bella Thorne.

It’s usually CeCe who gets the two into trouble.

They have a common love of dance, having both performed in a local teen dance show.

Shake It Up came to an end after four successful seasons.

Zendaya’s popularity among Disney fans had grown to the point where she had been cast in another series, KC Undercover, on the network.

Zendaya, now a successful film and television actor, reflected on her younger self.

The commentary is entertaining to watch, as she laughs at everything from her hand motions to what she refers to as “a persona.”

In a YouTube video from 2017, Zendaya explained, “When I was younger, I genuinely felt like I had to create a persona that matched Rocky.”

“This is the most annoying shit I’ve ever seen in my entire life,” she laughed, referring to her child self as “so obnoxious” when she said, “This is a place for happy, smiling faces.”

Zendaya went on to say that she wrote a script for her videos based on what she thought the kids wanted to see.

“I swear I’ve always been like this,” she said, referring to her no-holds-barred demeanor.

“This was all a ruse.”

Zendaya says she needs to delete one of her videos because it is “so fake,” adding, “What a fake ass, little s—.”

“It’s no surprise that people were annoyed by me.”

When Zendaya was 14, she was cast in a Disney Channel show.

She also appeared in Disney Channel Original Movies such as Zapped (2012) and Frenemies (2014), though Shake It Up garnered her the most attention.

She started starring in and producing KC Undercover in 2015.

She then moved on to other projects, such as The Greatest Showman, outside of Disney.

Zendaya, on the other hand, rekindled her Disney connection when she landed…

