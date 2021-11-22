Zendaya Distancing Herself From Disney Through Fashion

Many successful celebrities have come from a Disney background over the years.

The mouse house has a thing for big-name performers.

Zendaya, on the other hand, has had more mainstream success in recent years than anyone else.

Zendaya has made a name for herself in Hollywood after appearing in a number of Disney Channel shows and films.

She has starred in major blockbusters such as Dune and Spider-Man: No Way Home, in addition to her hit HBO show Euphoria.

Rather than peaking in adolescence, the singer of “Replay” has found even greater success as an adult.

She even made history in 2020 when she won an Emmy for best actress in a drama series at the age of 26.

However, part of Zendaya’s success can be attributed to the types of roles she takes on.

She took her time after her time at Disney ended before moving on to the next project.

When asked about her career path, Zendaya told Marie Claire, “I had to hone in on what Zendaya wanted and drive straight toward that.”

“It’s liberating to make decisions for yourself.”

Zendaya also stressed the importance of trusting her instincts in the aforementioned interview.

After Season 1 of “Euphoria,” Zendaya became “nocturnal.”

Zendaya shed her Disney skin in a variety of ways, including good timing and good instincts.

Fashion, according to the Malcolm andamp; Marie star, was also instrumental in separating herself from her Disney persona.

Zendaya explained, “I wanted to create who I was as a person outside of my Disney character.”

“Fashion played a part in that.

My stylist, Law Roach, and I created a world for myself that went beyond what I was known for in terms of clothing.”

Zendaya elaborated on how fashion influenced her career in an interview with Issa Rae.

“Another thing that I feel like helped me create my own lane outside of Disney Channel was fashion,” Zendaya said.

“Yeah, I’d show up to s*** I didn’t have any business being at just to get the look.”

Do you understand what I’m saying?”

For Years, Zendaya has been breaking one major audition rule.

Zendaya, let’s keep going…

