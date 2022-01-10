Zendaya Doesn’t Believe “Euphoria” Is “That Surprising”

Zendaya Thinks ‘Euphoria’ Isn’t ‘That Surprising’

Fans have been anticipating Season 2 of Euphoria for what seems like an eternity.

The show has been on HBO for over two years, but the cast has promised that the second season will be worth the wait.

Finally, viewers will be able to see Rue and the gang again.

Zendaya, on the other hand, has warned fans that these new episodes will be difficult to watch.

Of course, Zendaya stars in the hit drama as Rue, a 17-year-old drug addict.

Her performance in Season 1 of Euphoria solidified her reputation as a serious actress.

She received her first Emmy nomination and win for her portrayal of Rue.

This was a huge step forward for the Oakland native, especially because some people were skeptical of her taking on such a dark role at first.

Zendaya, like many other child stars before her, rose to fame on the Disney Channel.

She has starred in several TV shows and films over the years.

Euphoria and the series finale of her Disney show, KC Undercover, were only 16 months apart.

As a result, some people doubted Zendaya’s ability to handle such a dark drama.

Zendaya Talks About How ‘Euphoria’ Has Been Misunderstood

Others wondered if Zendaya chose Euphoria on purpose because it was a “proactive” show.

Other Disney Channel stars, without a doubt, have taken steps to separate themselves from the Mouse House.

The “Replay” singer, on the other hand, did not appear to be doing Euphoria for shock value.

In fact, Zendaya didn’t consider the HBO drama to be particularly shocking.

When speaking with the New York Times about Euphoria Season 1, Zendaya said, “I don’t find it that shocking, to be honest.”

“People will do it.

I expected it to be divisive, and I expected it to be.

That gave me a sense of peace.

It is real, whether people like it or not.

I’m telling a story about someone else.

Just because it hasn’t happened to you yet doesn’t mean it hasn’t happened to others.”

Sam Levinson, the director of “Euphoria,” admits to shouting lines to the actors.

The show has undoubtedly brought to light some of the realities that today’s teenagers face.

And in Euphoria Season 2, viewers can expect the trend to continue.

The second season, according to the cast, is even darker than the first…

