Zendaya Explains How Playing Rue Made Her More Empathetic

Season 2 of Euphoria will premiere in less than a month, and fans are excited.

However, Zendaya, who plays Rue, may make fans’ hearts skip a beat with anticipation.

The Dune star was ecstatic to begin filming the show’s second season the day after the first ended.

After a long wait, the movie star received her wish.

Zendaya hasn’t hidden her enthusiasm for the film Euphoria.

Her cast and crewmates are some of her closest friends.

Rue has also been a professional win for her.

The actor was able to shed her Disney persona thanks to the hit HBO series.

Her work on the show has received critical acclaim, earning her her first Emmy nomination and win.

Euphoria, on the other hand, has changed Zendaya’s life in more ways than one.

Her life has been transformed as a result of the series.

Her emotions have been heightened by the show.

Furthermore, the Dune actor’s portrayal of a 17-year-old drug addict has made him more sympathetic to the plight of others.

Zendaya revealed some of the lessons she learned from the show in an interview with Interview Magazine.

Zendaya Wants to Direct “A Simple Love Story About 2 Black Girls” Zendaya wants to direct “A Simple Love Story About 2 Black Girls.”

“The show’s intention, for all of us who make it,” Zendaya explained, “is to open the door to empathy for another person’s experience.”

“Rue has been a huge help to me in that regard.”

Before meeting Sam Levinson, the creator of Euphoria, and before playing Rue, I had no real understanding of what it meant to be an addict.

I also didn’t feel I had enough empathy for that experience and how it is, as your character Ali puts it, a degenerative disease.”

Zendaya was able to gain a better understanding of addiction by portraying Rue and speaking with Levinson (on whom Rue is loosely based).

The actor expressed her hope that viewers of Euphoria will gain a better understanding of what addicts go through.

She also hopes that the show will serve as a springboard for people to share their stories.

SEASON 2 OF EUPHORIA

“My hope is that the show makes someone who has struggled with addiction or knows someone who has feel less alone in their struggles, and that it gives…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.