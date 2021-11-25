Zendaya explains why she decided to take a break from her music career.

Zendaya Explains Why She Shelved Her Music Career

Zendaya is a multi-hyphenate creative who is best known as an actor.

It’s no surprise that the Oakland native is a triple threat after growing up in the Disney machine.

And, aside from the season 1 finale of Euphoria, where she gave fans another taste of her singing abilities, she hasn’t released any new music in a while.

What gives, though?

Zendaya was known for singing and dancing as well as acting during her time at Disney.

Her self-titled debut album was released in 2013 as well.

Her song “Replay” was a hit, with more than 200 million views on YouTube.

Despite this, the Euphoria singer hasn’t released much in the way of new music.

When she does release music, it usually goes along with one of her acting projects.

Her duet with Zac Efron in The Greatest Showman, for example, was “Rewrite the Stars.”

So, why has Zendaya put her music career on hold? Given her hectic schedule, it’s easy to believe she simply doesn’t have the time.

That isn’t, however, why she has put her singing career on hold.

If you’ve been a fan of Zendaya for a while, you’ve probably heard her encourage young actors to read every word of their contracts.

This advice, it turns out, is based on some of the actor’s personal experiences.

In the past, Zendaya has been burned by bad contracts, especially in the music industry.

Fans of Zendaya are enraged that she only appears in ‘Dune’ for 7 minutes.

Zendaya explained why she put her music career on hold in an interview with A Sip with Issa Rae.

“To be honest with you, I took a break from music on purpose due to bad contracts,” she explained.

Zendaya revealed in the aforementioned interview that she had since learned to read and fully comprehend contracts.

Poor contracts aren’t the only reason the “All For Us” singer has decided to give up singing.

Zendaya revealed to the Insecure creator that when she was younger, she wanted to be “the most famous person,” but as she grew older, her priorities shifted and she began to value her privacy.

Acting allows her to be more anonymous than music, according to the Shake It Up! alum.

After finishing Season 1 of ‘Euphoria,’ Zendaya became ‘nocturnal.’

“Acting allows people to fall in love with a character…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhot.

src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/cyLE48i4XY0?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen] <p>[wpcc-script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"> wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]