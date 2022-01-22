Zendaya improvised a hilarious scene with Andrew Garfield in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’

Zendaya, star of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ improvised a hilarious scene with Andrew Garfield.

As it commemorated three generations of the beloved Marvel superhero, Spider-Man: No Way Home had a good balance of funny and sad moments.

However, there is one scene in the Spider-Man film that is a fan favorite, and Zendaya improvised one of the best parts of it, according to Andrew Garfield.

Many Marvel fans assumed Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire would appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home because of leaks and rumors.

However, their involvement in the film was not confirmed until after audiences flocked to theaters to see it.

Spider-Man villains and Garfield and Maguire’s Peter Parkers enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Tom Holland’s Peter Parker and Doctor Strange accidentally tear the multiverse open.

MJ (Zendaya) and Ned (Jacob Batalon) try to assist their Peter in resolving the situation.

Unfortunately, the only way to save the multiverse is for everyone to forget about Peter.

The characters of Garfield and Maguire return to their respective universes at the conclusion of the film.

Peter is forgotten by MJ and Ned.

The MCU’s Peter’s story came full circle with a bittersweet ending.

Fans can only hope that Holland, Zendaya, and Batalon will reprise their roles in future Spider-Man films.

However, neither Marvel nor Sony have confirmed that a sequel is in the works.

Andrew Garfield talked about the MCU film on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

Zendaya improvised a portion of his first scene in Spider-Man: No Way Home, according to the actor.

When MJ and Ned are looking for their Peter, they come across Garfield’s character.

As a result, MJ begins throwing bread at him defensively.

“In the first scene where I walk in, Zendaya picks up a candlestick or something to threaten me with.”

“But there was this basket of bread,” Garfield explained.

“She said, ‘Can I just throw bread at him?’ and [director]Jon [Watts] said, ‘Yeah, throw bread at him.'”

Of course, MJ throwing rolls at Peter has no effect on him, which makes the audience laugh when she does it.

We imagine Zendaya threatening Garfield with a candlestick in Spider-Man: No Way Home would have been equally as funny.

See (hashtag)SpiderManNoWayHome in theaters now!

Andrew Garfield first talked about his role in Spider-Man: No Way Home with Variety

