Zendaya Is the Richest Star in the ‘Euphoria’ Cast by More Than (dollar)10 Million — Who’s Second?

Zendaya is the richest star in the ‘Euphoria’ cast, with a net worth of more than (dollar)10 million — who comes in second?

The cast of HBO’s hit series Euphoria lights up HBO screens every week, but how much money do the stars make? The dark teen drama, led by Emmy winner Zendaya, grew in popularity after a long pandemic-related hiatus in between full seasons.

During this time, the young actors who appear in the show did not lose their fame.

Who has the most money after the former Rocky Blue actor?

Let’s start with a breakdown of Zendaya’s net worth.

She was already more famous than most of her co-stars before being cast in Euphoria, having appeared in Marvel films and spending her childhood years singing and dancing in the Disney Channel series Shake It Up, but the last few years have taken her to new heights.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Zendaya has amassed a substantial amount of wealth as a result of her recent projects, ranging from (dollar)10 to (dollar)15 million.

In addition to her previous Spider-Man work, several endorsement deals aided in her ascension to A-list celebrity status.

She also dabbled in blockbusters such as Dune.

Zendaya is without a doubt the show’s most well-known young actor.

The massive popularity of Euphoria, on the other hand, increased the cast’s notoriety (and net worth).

And it’s Alexa Demie who has benefited the most from it.

Demie spent years acting in minor roles, working in fashion design, and moonlighting as a songwriter, according to Hola.

She even does her own eye makeup, which is directly responsible for her character’s iconic look on the show.

Demie’s net worth is estimated to be (dollar)5 million as a result of this and her newfound success on HBO’s depressing teen drama.

The Euphoria regulars aren’t exactly broke.

However, the range is quite wide.

In the context of this show, a large number of these young actors made their mainstream debut.

And everything appears to be on track for more success.

Sydney Sweeney is the next highest earner after Demie.

That shouldn’t come as a surprise to fans of TV and movies, as she is a well-known actor with a net worth of (dollar)4 million thanks to regular roles in shows like The Handmaid’s Tale and Sharp Objects, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The website Celebsmoney paints a very different picture of actress Hunter Schafer, estimating her net worth to be in the (dollar)100,000 to (dollar)1 million range…

