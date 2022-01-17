Zendaya Learned That She Doesn’t Want to Play a Superhero in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ — ‘I Don’t Think I Want That’

If Zendaya is a superhero, don’t expect to see her on the big screen in a cape saving the world from destruction.

The 25-year-old, who stars alongside her boyfriend Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home, has stated that she does not want to play a superhero.

In the latest round of live-action Spider-Man films, the actor portrays Peter Parker’s love interest.

Since 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, according to her IMDb credits, she has played Michelle Jones, or MJ (not to be confused with Kirsten Dunst’s Mary Jane “MJ” Watson).

Zendaya played MJ again in Spider-Man: Far from Home in 2019, but her path to the role was unusual. The Euphoria star had no idea she was auditioning for the part of MJ.

She auditioned for an unnamed part in a Spider-Man film, she told GQ in January 2021.

It wasn’t until her final audition that she realized she’d been auditioning for the more significant role of MJ.

She’s been portraying Michael Jackson for nearly five years now.

Producers warned Zendaya and Holland not to fall for each other like the previous actors who played Michael Jackson and Peter ParkerSpider-Man.

While filming Spider-Man: No Way Home, Zendaya discovered something new.

She doesn’t want to play a superhero, she told Variety in December 2021 while promoting the film with Holland and Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds).

She told the publication, “No, thank you.”

“I don’t think I want that, if there’s anything I’ve learned from that.”

She explained, “Being a superhero isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.”

“Especially when supervillains from alternate universes are involved.”

Holland, on the other hand, has a different viewpoint.

“I think you would wear it well, though,” he told Variety, “I think you would make a great superhero.”

Zendaya isn’t losing any sleep over the possibility that she was passed over for the role of Spider-Woman.

Kids asked the actors questions about the new film during a guest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with fellow cast members Holland, Batalon, and Benedict Cumberbatch.

“Are you mad you’re not Spider-Woman?” a boy asked Zendaya at one point, presumably referring to Issa Rae’s casting as Spider-Woman in the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel.

“You know,…” she replied, succinctly.

