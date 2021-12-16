Zendaya, star of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ explains why she isn’t as active on social media: ‘I Don’t Want to Say That I Just Tweeted My Life Away.’

Zendaya, star of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ explains why she’s less active on social media: ‘I Don’t Want to Say That I Just Tweeted My Life Away,’ she says.

In December, Spider-Man: No Way Back will be released.

17 has been making the rounds on social media, with critic reviews and photos from the premiere.

Tom Holland and Zendaya, who play Spider-Man, are causing quite a stir in this regard.

However, the latter has taken a step back from sharing online, particularly when it comes to using her platforms to promote causes.

She has a well-thought-out reason for this, it turns out.

Zendaya, who stars in Spider-Man: No Way Home, has a history of speaking out about social issues, but she once told InStyle that she dislikes the term “activist.”

“I’ve always been hesitant to call myself an activist,” she explained.

“That’s a way of life.”

Every day, you make the decision to put in the effort and dedicate your life to a cause.”

Regardless of terminology, the actor has been outspoken about his support for various causes, including the Black Lives Matter movement.

She’s previously expressed her opinions on Twitter and Instagram.

She has expressed her support for BLM on Twitter, and she has lent her Instagram to the movement’s co-founder, Partisse Cullors, in order to help spread the movement’s message.

In her speech at the 2020 Emmys, Zendaya thanked all of the BLM activists in attendance.

Her actions and words make it clear that she is dedicated to bringing about change.

However, the actor isn’t sure if using social media is the best way to do so.

Zendaya’s passion for promoting the social movements she cares about may lead Spider-Man fans to expect her to discuss them more frequently on social media.

The actor, on the other hand, recently admitted that she has made a conscious decision to refrain from using her platforms to express her opinions.

Zendaya emphasized her efforts to spark change through her acting during an Interview Magazine interview with Colman Domingo.

When it comes to activism, she explained that she aims to do more than just tweet:

“I always ask myself, in what ways is my voice most powerful or palpable? I’m not as active on social media as I once was, but there’s a reason for that.

I enjoy speaking up and expressing myself…

