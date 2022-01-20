Zendaya’s fans are speculating that she is expecting a child.

ZENDAYA and Tom Holland have made it a point to keep their personal lives as private as possible.

The internet, however, was ablaze with rumors that the couple was expecting a child in January 2022.

Despite the fact that no one knows who started the rumor, a Tiktok video went viral claiming that Zendaya was married to Tom Holland and had a child in the year 2022.

The video sparked the rumor and set off a chain reaction across the internet.

On Tiktok, there are a slew of videos featuring morphed images of the Spider-Man actress with a protruding stomach.

Close examination reveals that the images have been altered and appear to be photoshopped.

The rumors are completely false, and there is no evidence to back them up.

However, this hasn’t stopped people on the internet from repeating the claims and speculating on Twitter.

After appearing together in Spiderman: Homecoming in 2017, Zendaya and her Spider-Man costar Tom sparked dating rumors.

“They started seeing each other while they were filming Spider-Man,” an insider told People magazine at the time.

However, the two have continued to try to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, even claiming they were just “best of friends” at the time to quell rumors.

The Sun then obtained exclusive photos of the couple kissing on July 1, 2021, reigniting rumors that they were dating.

The rumors grew even stronger in September 2021, when Tom shared a photo of the two on Instagram for Zendaya’s birthday, captioning it, “My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays.”

When you get up, give me a call xxx”

We’re sorry to break the bad news, but the couple’s engagement status is unknown.

Zendaya and Tom are notoriously private, so they’re unlikely to reveal if they’re dating.

But you’ll know as soon as we find out.