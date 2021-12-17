Zendaya’s Hair Has Completely Changed: ‘Time for a Change,’ she says.

Zendaya’s hair is a total chameleon, with everything from box braids and blonde pixies to her natural curls.

Her most recent transformation, on the other hand, might be her best yet.

Not only did the 25-year-old actress change her hairstyle, but she also changed her color.

She went for a shoulder-length chop and ditched her chocolate brown hair for a fiery red.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home star simply captioned the mirror selfie, “It was time for a change,” after working with hairstylist Sarah Guan.

It didn’t take long for Zendaya’s fans to take over Twitter, obsessing over her new look.

“Red hair Zendaya… absolutely,” one user wrote, while another added, “Zendaya with red hair, I’m losing it.”

Others speculate that Zendaya’s new red hair is a subtle nod to her Marvel character Michelle Jones Watson, aka MJ. “Zendaya channels MJ with new red hair,” one fan wrote, adding a red heart emoji.

The latter prediction isn’t far off the mark.

The last time the Malcolm and Marie actress wore red was on the press tour for Spider-Man: Far From Home in June 2019.

And if Zendaya has proven anything over the last few weeks, it’s that she enjoys using her style to call attention to her fictional characters.

The Euphoria actress collaborated with fashion designer Roberto Cavalli and stylist Law Roach to create a custom gown with spiderweb motifs for the Marvel film’s Los Angeles premiere earlier this week.

She even wore a matching face mask for the evening, demonstrating her ability to put a chic spin on superhero style.

At the Ballon d’Or at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris last month, Zendaya gave another shoutout to the series.

She collaborated with designer Roberto Cavalli once more.

She looked stunning in a black gown with a gold-plated back spine.

