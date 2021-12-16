Zendaya’s Valentino gown for the premiere of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” was made with literal cobwebs.

Zendaya’s Valentino gown for the premiere of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ was made entirely of cobwebs.

Zendaya made quite a statement at the Los Angeles premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The 25-year-old actress stunned in a couture gown with cobweb detailing that was custom made for her.

With sequin detailing from top to bottom, a plunging neckline, and a thigh-high slit, the ever-stylish star managed to put a super chic spin on the whole spider situation. The star, who works with stylist Law Roach, teamed up with Valentino for the one-of-a-kind gown that had a next-level shout-out for the Marvel-verse.

However, the on-theme moment didn’t end there.

Pierpaolo Piccioli, the Creative Director of Valentino, also created a face mask with intricate detailing to emphasize Zendaya’s status as a stylish superhero.

The actress wore Stuart Weitzman sequin pumps and nearly 27.84 carats of Bulgari jewels as part of her accessories.

She wore the jewelry house’s 9.71-carat drop earrings with two stunning rings.

The Greatest Showman star wore her hair in butt-length braids for her glam look.

In addition, the Lancôme ambassador wore simple makeup with a focus on eyeliner.

Fans were understandably enthralled by the symbolic slip dress, and took to Twitter to express their admiration for it.

“The spiderweb dress? The hair? The leg slit?” wrote one user, while another added, “Zendaya is the queen of references.”

The latter statement is spot on, as the actor has made it a point to incorporate subtle symbolism throughout the Spider-Man press tour.

During the London premiere, for example, the actress dazzled in an Alexander McQueen gown embroidered with crystals in the shape of a web.

She even went so far as to wear spiderweb earrings.

She had attended the Ballon d’Or at the Théâtre du Chalet in Paris the week before wearing a Roberto Cavalli gown with a gold-plated spine reminiscent of Dr.

Octopus is a character who first appeared in Spider-Man 3 and returns in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Zendaya confirmed her intentions with her outfit via Instagram Stories, while fans clearly picked up on the reference.

She is the one in question.

