Zep, Jul, Sattouf … comic book authors pay homage to Uderzo

With Albert Uderzo, who died on Tuesday at 92, a whole section of the heritage of comics disappears. Many comic book authors pay tribute to him in drawings. Because if the adventures of Asterix and Obelix have marked everyone, the trait of Uderzo the designer has influenced and fascinated many comic book authors.
Zep, Titeuf’s father, Hervé Bourhis, but also Fred Lassagne, known as Terreur Graphique, revisit Uderzo’s work or draw his portrait.
Jul, the author of Silex and the City also published his tribute on Twitter: “Well, that’s it … The sky has finished falling on our heads, there?”, says his Asterix, very sad.
Riad Sattouf, the author of Arab of the future and Cahiers d’Esther, drew his two heroes devouring comics next to a menhir surmounted by a winged helmet. “Goodbye Albert Uderzo,” he simply wrote.
“He was the first author I read before I could read. He was my first and best teacher of comics,” wrote Nob, author of Love, glory and drudgery.
“UDERZO is dead, long live UDERZO! He was simply a genius. With his drawings he made me dream and laugh like no other designer. And I always had a special tenderness for his character Oumpah Pah. RIP Albert Uderzo” , wrote designer Enrico Marini, author of Batman: The Dark Prince Charming.
UDERZO is dead, long live UDERZO! 🖤 He was just a genius. With his drawings he made me dream and laugh like no other designer. And I always had a particular tenderness for her character Oumpah Pah. RIP Albert Uderzo pic.twitter.com/Pj87YX6hOx
“He’s an extraordinary designer who just left us,” writes science fiction comic book artist Denis Bjaram, who delivers a realistic drawing of Asterix.