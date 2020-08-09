Zoe Ball’s boyfriend hit with child maintenance bill for almost £20k for his three-year-old daughter

ZOE Ball’s boyfriend has been hit with a bill for almost £20,000 for his three-year-old daughter.

Michael Reed, 50, was ordered to pay child maintenance arrears after his ex Lorraine Ashdown won a legal battle.

The construction boss’s weekly payments were set at £11.82 in 2017 — but she appealed, insisting he had misrepresented his earnings.

A tribunal ruled Reed should have been paying ten times that sum since December 2016 — making him liable for £19,290.94.

It was to be paid in three instalments of £6,733.76 in April, May and June.

But ex-TV presenter Lorraine, 46 of Bexley, Kent, said he had not paid up.

She was speaking out as she was “exasperated” and added: “He won’t pay anything even after he’s been ordered to.

“The system is broken.”

Reed — who has been dating TV and radio star Zoe, 49, since late 2017 — did not respond to our request for a comment.

