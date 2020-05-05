Zoë Kravitz Tried to Drop Her Famous Last Name, but Here’s Why It Didn’t Happen

Long before she was a star herself, Zoë Kravitzhad a last name known worldwide.

As the only child of rockstar Lenny Kravitz, the now-31-year-old actress was a celebrity kid before paving a Hollywood career of her own. As she recalled to host Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast on Monday, she had even tried ditching her famous moniker while in the process of making a name for herself.

“Did you embrace your name or did you run from it?” he asked.

“I thought about not using it,” she said of her last name. Instead, the actress had attempted to go by Zoë Isabella, the latter being her middle name.

“I kind of tried to do it, but it just like didn’t stick. People kept on forgetting,” she explained. “No one was responding to this idea I had. I would tell my agent and it just wasn’t happening.”

Then, there was Lenny’s reaction.

“I also think I mentioned it to my dad at one point and I think I could feel that it made him a little sad,” the High Fidelity star recalled.

“So, yeah, I just kind of stuck with it,” she concluded. “I did used to be really insecure about people just associating me with my family and now I love it—I’m so proud of them and it’s cool.”

More recently, the actress kicked off a new chapter of life when she tied the knot with Karl Glusman last June. As for whether they’ll be expanding their family, that’s not for anyone to ask.

“A lot of people ask the question, ‘When are you gonna have a baby?’ or say things like, ‘When’s the baby?’ and I really get offended by people assuming that’s something that I have to do because society says so,” she told Shepard. “Right now, I’m certainly not in a place where I think I’m able to do that just ’cause of work and also just, man, I don’t know, I like my free time.”