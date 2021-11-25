Zombicide Game Revealed in Marvel Zombies

CMON and Spin Master Games teased a Marvel Zombies game in an outlandish way, revealing a massive Zombie Galactus figure as a teaser.

They’ve now confirmed that a Marvel Zombies game will be made as part of the ever-popular Zombicide franchise, with Marvel Zombies: A Zombicide Game serving as their 50th Kickstarter.

So far, we’ve seen Galactus (who stands 2 feet tall) and Silver Surfer (who appears to be a speck in comparison to Galactus), and while we don’t have a complete list of characters who will be available in the game just yet, the new artwork shows Spider-Man and a zombified Captain America, so they’ll almost certainly be included.

You can sign up for campaign notifications right here.

“Super Heroes are used to facing evil…,” CMON wrote in a new Twitter post announcing the new game.

But, when an alien virus turns them into flesh-eating monsters, will they be able to face THE HUNGER? We’re excited to announce our 50th Kickstarter campaign, MARVEL ZOMBIES: A ZOMBICIDE GAME! https:cmon.comarvel-zombies”

For those unfamiliar with the Zombicide franchise, the game is a cooperative affair in which you and your fellow players take control of a crew of survivors in a Zombie apocalypse, and you’ll have to complete a variety of missions along the way to ensure your crew survives and has the equipment and weapons to take down all types of undead, including the ultra-powerful Abominations.

Abominations are extremely dangerous and are frequently larger than the undead minions and players on the board, though not always to this extent.

Taking on Galactus in Marvel Zombies Zombicide could be incredible, and I can’t wait to see how the game incorporates various superhero abilities in place of more traditional skills.

Characters typically appear in Galactus-sized events, which have included the Fantastic Four, Thor, and others in the past, but we’ll have to wait and see how everything plays out.

There is currently no release date set for Marvel Zombies – A Zombicide Game on Kickstarter.

What are your thoughts on Zombie Galactus and Marvel Zombies Zombicide? Let us know in the comments, or contact me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB to discuss all things Marvel and tabletop!

