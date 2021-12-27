Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott have bought a’magical’ LA dream home where they plan to spend the rest of their lives.

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott have taken the next step in their relationship by buying their first home together.

Scott, 43, detailed the duo’s journey to finding their forever home in an essay for his and brother Drew Scott’s magazine, Drew (plus) Jonathan Reveal, which was published on Monday, December 27th.

As they approached the drive, Jonathan wrote in an essay for the magazine that “it just seemed… magical.”

“It sat on a little more than an acre [of land], and with its lush lawn and massive California sycamores, it looked like a park.”

Deschanel, 41, has been dating the star of Property Brothers since 2019.

The couple’s two children, Elsie, 6, and Charlie, 4, whom she shares with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik, knew they’d found the right home when they saw it.

“They named it the Park House when we first showed them around the property.”

“Do you know what happens when you name something, whether it’s a stray dog or the house of your dreams?” Jonathan wondered.

“Before you know it, Zooey and I will be the proud owners of the Park House.”

According to the star of Property Brothers: Forever Home, the couple purchased the 1938 home in May 2020 and closed one month later.

The road to completion, however, has been a little bumpy due to the coronavirus pandemic, as Jonathan explains: “Literally everyone on the planet who was building or renovating anything over the last two years is experiencing delays.”

When it comes to renovating a new home, the Canadian native admitted that there are “always” “hidden problems,” but he and his girlfriend have managed to overcome them.

“We’ll spend the rest of our lives in this house together because we have each other and time.”

“Our home,” he wrote.

“Our dream home,” the couple says, “where we can watch our children grow up laughing and playing in the yard, and entertain friends and family.”

