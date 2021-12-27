Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Reveal Their “Dream Home,” in Which They’ll “Watch the Kids Grow Up”

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Reveal Their “Dream Home,” in Which They’ll “See the Kids Grow Up”

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott recently purchased a home together, taking their relationship to the next level.

Continue reading to learn more about their new home.

Home is where the heart is for Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott.

Jonathan revealed in the Winter 2022 issue of his and twin brother Drew Scott’s magazine, Drew (plus) Jonathan Reveal, that the couple, who have been dating since 2019 after meeting on an episode of James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke, have purchased a house together and are in the process of making it their “dream home.”

The 43-year-old Property Brothers star revealed in a personal essay that he and Zooey—who is “obsessed with real estate”—had been looking at houses in Los Angeles “for fun,” but their “noncommittal plan” backfired when they fell in love with a 1938 Georgian-style home designed by renowned architect Gerard Colcord.

According to Drew, the house was one of only two that “met our criteria.”

“It just seemed… magical as we pulled up the drive,” he recalled of the property.

“With its lush lawn and massive California sycamores, it looked like a park.”

Zooey’s children with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik—son Charlie, 4, and daughter Elsie, 5—affectionately “dubbed it the Park House” due to its surrounding greenery, and the couple knew they couldn’t pass it up.

“And you know what happens when you name something, whether it’s a stray dog or the house of your dreams?” Jonathan joked.

“Next thing you know, Zooey and I were the proud owners of the Park House.”

Jonathan has been hard at work renovating the house with the 41-year-old New Girl actress, whom he refers to as “the yin to my yang, the PB to my J.” In fact, the two have very similar design tastes, which Jonathan finds “refreshing” given that “couples rarely agree when it comes to designing their home” in his experience renovating houses for other families.

He wrote in his essay, “We both cherish old homes—the intricate details, the wood floors, the vintage hardware.”

“We prefer a home that feels special and loved, as well as one that has its own unique story.”

Despite the fact that, like many major renovations, Jonathan and Zooey’s project has hit a snag—they discovered some “hidden problems” within the decades-old home,

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Unveil “Dream Home” Where They’ll “See the Kids Grow Up”