Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Take a Big Step Forward in Their Relationship

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Take a Huge Step Forward in Their Relationship

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel, stars of the Property Brothers, shared some exciting news.

Drew (plus) Jonathan Reveal published Scott’s announcement in the Winter 2022 issue.

Here’s what the HGTV star had to say about his next move with Deschanel.

In the latest issue of Drew (plus) Jonathan Reveal, Scott recalled his first meeting with Deschanel.

They met on set of James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke, he claims.

They hit it off right away, he claims.

“I met Zooey for the first time in 2019 while filming the most romantic of television shows: Carpool Karaoke,” Scott jokes.

“Of course, I knew about her, but the onscreen experience isn’t the same as the real thing.”

She had a bounce in her step and an energy about her from the moment she walked over to say hello, and it drew my attention right away.”

Scott and Deschanel have revealed that they have purchased a home in Los Angeles together.

Two of the homes Scott and Deschanel saw met the criteria for what they were looking for, according to Scott.

They moved on to the next home because the first wasn’t a good fit due to potential snake problems.

As soon as they saw it, Scott says it was clear that this was the house for them.

“The second house,” Scott writes in his magazine column, “was a 1938 Georgian-style home designed by renowned California architect Gerard Colcord.”

“It seemed magical as we approached the drive.”

The house they bought is surrounded by beautiful trees and grass, according to Scott.

The park-like appearance astounded him and Deschanel.

“It was on a little more than an acre, and it looked like a park,” Scott continues, “with its lush lawn and massive California sycamores.”

“That’s why the kids nicknamed the place the Park House when we first showed them around.”

And when you name something, whether it’s a stray dog or the house of your dreams, you keep it.

Zooey and I bought the Park House the next thing you know.”

The couple is almost ready to move into their new home.

They’re ecstatic to begin the next phase of their lives.

Scott is looking forward to showing Deschanel the completed renovations.

“Things are moving these days—we’re getting closer,” Scott says.

"I'm looking forward to finally showing Zooey the…

