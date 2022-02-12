Zooey Deschanel Explains ‘Chicks and Dicks,’ the Original Title of ‘New Girl’

Zooey Deschanel Reveals the Original Title of ‘New Girl’ Zooey Deschanel Reveals the Original Title of ‘New Girl’

Before the premiere of New Girl in 2011, its simple title drew in viewers in a different way than the original.

Despite a few annoying plot holes, the Fox sitcom was a hit right away.

When the show ended in 2018, star Zooey Deschanel expressed her feelings about it.

Because of the working title, Chicks and Dicks, she didn’t jump on board right away.

Jessica Day, played by Zooey Deschanel, found out her boyfriend was cheating on her at the start of the show’s seven seasons.

She moves out of their shared home and responds to a Craigslist ad for a roommate from a group of three men.

Following some convincing, they agree.

Jess, on the other hand, proves to be far more than they expected.

Fans watched as Nick, played by Jake Johnson, grew up, bought the bar he worked at, and became a best-selling author.

He met Jess, too.

Schmidt, the high-strung marketing executive with expensive taste, ended up with CeCe, Jess’s childhood best friend.

CeCe began her time on the show as a model, but she later moved on to work at Nick’s bar.

She eventually becomes the owner of a modeling agency.

Schmidt and CeCe marry and have children.

Winston and Coach, the other two roommates, go their separate ways.

Winston progresses through athletics, radio, and the police force, where he meets his future wife, Ally.

Coach appears and disappears (due to Damon Wayans Jr.’s commitments with Happy Endings), but he, too, gets his happy ending.

It’s podcast day!! Check out Episode 1 of “Welcome to Our Show” wherever you listen to podcasts and let us know what you think.

PS: This theme song was written by me pic.twitter.comZ11mpeSGh1

Chicks and Dicks, despite its risqué name, should deliver on its promise.

That’s what Elizabeth Meriweather, co-creator of New Girl, had in mind when she gave her show the working title Chicks and Dicks.

She admitted to Glamour that she knew the title wouldn’t last, but she needed something to catch people’s attention.

However,

Welcome to Our Show, a New Girl rewatch podcast hosted by Deschanel, Lamorne Morris (Winston), and Hannah Simone (CeCe), debuted in 2021, and they discussed the title.

Deschanel revealed that the New Girl pilot’s original title was Chicks and Dicks….

