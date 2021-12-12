Zooey Deschanel Makes a Life-Changing Decision for Her Children

Zooey Deschanel Makes a Life-Changing Decision for Her Kids

Zooey Deschanel of New Girl is working to have her famous last name added to her children’s birth certificates so that they can travel for the holidays.

Deschanel filed an emergency request for the “issuance of new birth certificates for the minor children to conform to the judgment” following her divorce from Jacob Pechenik, according to documents obtained by The Blast.

After four years of marriage, Deschanel and Pechenik announced their divorce in 2020. They have two children, Elsie Otter and Charlie Wolf.

According to the report, the ex-couple has agreed to have the name “Deschanel” legally added to both of their children’s birth certificates.

Deschanel is reportedly having issues with the Vital Records Department in Los Angeles, and has filed a declaration in her ongoing divorce case to expedite the process.

“The Center for Health Statistics and Information, Vital Records denied my request to change the children’s birth certificates to conform to the terms of the Stipulated Judgment because my name on the Stipulated Judgment differs from my name on the children’s birth certificates, and the children’s names as shown on the original birth certificate differed from the requested Birth Certificates,” Deschanel wrote.

“I’d like to travel for the holidays, and I’ll need updated birth certificates to get passports for them.”

Since meeting on the set of James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke while filming a segment with their famous siblings, Emily Deschanel and Drew Scott, in the summer of 2019, Deschanel has been dating Property Brothers actor Jonathan Scott.

The Elf actress would later tell Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on Live With Kelly and Ryan that she and her now-beau had “instant chemistry,” and the two spent most of 2020 quarantining together.

“I just think Jonathan is just the nicest person in the world,” Deschanel gushed of Scott in a June interview with Us Weekly.

So, I’m just extremely fortunate.

I just try to be as nice as he is.

It also works.”

Deschanel told PEOPLE, “It’s really inspiring how passionate he is about green energy and solar power.” “He’s always working to try to figure out solutions for those problems, and really wants to support people who are being innovative on those levels.”

Entertainment News Infosurhoy summary

Zooey Deschanel Makes Major Personal Decision Regarding Her Children