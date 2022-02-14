Zooey Deschanel Turned Down a Role on ‘The Office’ to Play Jessica Day in ‘New Girl’

Zooey Deschanel Turned Down a Role on ‘The Office’ to Play Jessica Day on ‘New Girl’

Zooey Deschanel played Jessica Day on New Girl for seven seasons.

The part seemed to be tailor-made for her.

Deschanel, on the other hand, was nearly cast in a much smaller role on The Office.

So, who was Deschanel supposed to play, and why did she choose New Girl?

Fans of New Girl can’t think of anyone else playing Jessica Day than Deschanel.

Something about the actor seems to fit Jess’s upbeat personality to a tee.

However, not everything was always secure.

Before she came across the script for New Girl, Deschanel was seriously considering taking on another role.

The famous actor is currently co-hosting a podcast with her former New Girl co-stars about their time on the show, and they are spilling all of the juicy details.

Deschanel was all set to sign on for a smaller role in The Office before reading the script for New Girl.

Deschanel had intended to focus her acting career on the big screen before landing her role on New Girl.

She did, however, consider taking on a small, recurring role in a TV show.

During an episode of the iHeartMedia podcast Welcome to our Show, Deschanel revealed that she only agreed to do New Girl because she was negotiating a smaller role on The Office.

Deschanel stated that after reading the script, she knew New Girl had the potential to be something special.

In fact, she recalls thinking that if New Girl were a film instead of a television show, more people would be interested in the project, and she was correct.

The show became increasingly popular as it progressed through its run, and it is still widely streamed today.

Deschanel didn’t say what role in The Office she was being considered for, only that it was a “small story arc.” However, if you look through old press releases from The Office, you can make a pretty good guess.

Pam tried to prove that Jim Halpert was attracted to the temp who replaced her while she was on leave in a Season 8 story arc.

Cathy Simms, the temporary office manager, appeared in 12 episodes before exiting without incident.

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.