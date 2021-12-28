Zooey Deschanel’s Unusual Holiday Decorating Method

The Holiday Decorating Style of Zooey Deschanel

Zooey Deschanel enjoys making her home festive for the holidays.

She is, however, aware of the environmental impact of her design choices.

The New Girl actress shared some holiday decorating advice with.

What she had to say was as follows:

Instead of buying an artificial Christmas tree, Deschanel prefers to plant one.

The smell of a real tree is her favorite part about having one.

She also appreciates the ability to replant a live tree.

“During the holidays, nothing beats the smell of a freshly cut Christmas tree!” says Deschanel.

“Using a live potted tree that can be planted outside after the holiday season is one of my favorite ways to be more eco-conscious this time of year.”

Live Christmas trees with the root ball intact are ideal for short-term holiday decorating but can be replanted to provide environmental benefits long after the holiday season has passed.

It’s also a fantastic outdoor activity for the kids!”

Deschanel prefers to make her own wreaths rather than purchasing one from a store.

She claims that this is an excellent opportunity to recycle by repurposing materials that you already have on hand.

“There’s nothing like making a holiday wreath out of natural materials you gather yourself to say’reduce, reuse, and recycle,'” says Deschanel.

Deschanel embellishes her homemade wreath with scraps from her garden.

She also likes to spice things up by inviting her kids to join in on the fun.

“I enjoy making my own unique wreath to hang on my front door for the entire holiday season from scraps of greenery from our garden, produce from our Lettuce Grow Farmstand, and Christmas tree clippings,” she continues.

“I get the kids involved by asking them to scour our backyard for leaves, berries, and other natural flora to add a festive touch!”

“Dried citrus is a family-favorite DIY and sustainable craft I do with my kids during the holidays— we love the organic look and festive scent the dried citrus fruits add to our holiday decor!” Deschanel says.

Deschanel claims she tries to avoid wasting food by repurposing forgotten fruit from her refrigerator.

She also shops at her neighborhood farmer’s market.

“To save money, I try to use up any oranges, lemons, or grapefruit that have been forgotten in the fridge, or I buy some of the oddest-looking…

