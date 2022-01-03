Zora Andrich, who played Joe Millionaire, says she was’relieved’ to learn Evan Marriott wasn’t a real millionaire.

Zora Andrich, the original star of ‘Joe Millionaire,’ says she was’relieved’ when she found out Evan Marriott wasn’t a real millionaire.

Joe Millionaire was a hit on television 19 years ago.

Now, Fox is resurrecting the contentious reality show, in which a group of women competed for the love of a “millionaire” who was actually a lowly construction worker.

Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer has a January premiere.

Zora Andrich, an original Joe Millionaire cast member, reflects on her time on the show ahead of the new season.

Andrich, 29, was one of 20 women vying for Evan Wallace’s affections, believing him to be a multi-millionaire.

Wallace was actually Evan Marriott, a 28-year-old construction worker with a yearly salary of less than (dollar)20,000.

Throughout the first season of the reality competition show, Marriott struggled to determine which of the women genuinely cared about him and which were only interested in his supposed fortune.

He chose Andrich, a substitute teacher, in the final episode, which received 40 million viewers when it aired in February 2003.

She found out the truth about Marriott’s financial situation at that point.

Despite this, she chose to stay with him, and the two of them shared a (dollar)1 million prize.

They broke up soon after.

Andrich recently spoke with the New York Post about her time on reality television and her reaction to the show’s major plot twist.

When she found out that Marriott was not a millionaire, she said, “I never felt duped.”

“In fact, I was relieved.”

I was intimidated by ‘his’ lavish lifestyle, having grown up in a very humble environment.

Due to my own insecurities, I don’t think I’ll ever be able to fully accept the’reality.'”

Andrich is now employed in the healthcare field and also teaches yoga on the side.

Prior to the show’s premiere, she and Marriott called it quits.

They have, however, maintained a sporadic contact.

“Over the years, Evan and I have talked,” she said.

“We’ve had an experience that only a few others have had.

Despite our differences, I enjoy Evan’s company.

His heart and character are unblemished, and I admire his unapologetic, outspoken demeanor.”

Joe Millionaire made a big splash in its first season, but Fox couldn’t turn it into a long-running series like The Bachelor.

A second season received poor ratings, and the show has been on hiatus since then.

