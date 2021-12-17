11-year-old Glasgow children end up in A&E wards drunk.

Children as young as 11 years old are being admitted to A&E wards in Glasgow hospitals.

The worrying situation of an increase in drunk children being admitted to hospitals is being monitored, according to a meeting, and efforts are being made to organize alcohol-free events for Glasgow adults in recovery.

Glasgow councillors have been warned that a rise in children attending emergency units for help has been reported, with children as young as 11 turning up drunk at hospital A&E.

According to Elaina Smith of the Glasgow City health and social care partnership, there has been an increase in the number of intoxicated children under the age of 14 who have visited accident and emergency departments.

Ms Smith said medical staff regularly see children as young as 11 years old who present as intoxicated at the council’s licensing board and local licensing forum last week.

The meeting heard that the problem is being monitored.

“Alcohol-related deaths have reached a devastating 12-year high,” Ms Smith said.

She emphasized that “alcohol is often used to self-medicate and deal with stresses in our lives, which can cause further harm,” which Covid had brought to light.

In the years 2016 to 2020, Glasgow City and Inverclyde had the highest rates of alcohol-related deaths per 100,000 population.

However, death rates have been declining since 2000.

On the plus side, Ms Smith stated that there is a shift in attitudes fueled by the younger generation’s desire to limit their drinking in order to improve their health.

The meeting heard that there are more alcohol-free beers on the market, but that’sober shaming’ and badgering of people who don’t drink is still an issue.

Alcohol-free events are being held in Glasgow as part of a project called Freed Up, according to Donna Boyd of the Scottish Recovery Consortium.

On December 21, a Christmas rave will be held at the TIME Event Space on Maxwell Street in the city, but no alcohol will be served.

“We are going to build on that as a city center space to hold sober events,” Ms Boyd said, pointing out that comedy and live music gigs have been arranged at other events.

“It’s aimed at the recovery community to give them a safe space to socialize and try new things,” she explained.

“We want to get the word out so that more people come along,” she added.

