122,186 unlucky Brits test positive for Covid at Christmas, but experts say Omicron is milder.

The number of people infected with the coronavirus has risen again today, with 122,186 people in the United Kingdom testing positive.

The number of Omicron infections in the UK continues to rise, with 114,625 cases reported so far – but experts say the variant is milder than previous strains.

Omicron is milder than other strains, according to a slew of positive studies, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give you the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign is assisting in getting additional vaccines into the hands of British citizens in order to avoid the need for new restrictions.

In order to protect people from Omicron, the NHS will continue to distribute vaccines on Christmas and Boxing Days this year.

As millions more are injected, it’s critical that you try to keep your family safe this holiday season by getting a test if you’re feeling unwell.

After it was revealed that Omicron may be fading in South Africa, the number of infections in the UK increased.

This is excellent news for British citizens, as the virus is currently sweeping the country after establishing an epicenter in London, which has the highest rate of new cases.

Scientists in South Africa believe the Omicron outbreak is winding down and will last only a few months.

After the variant was discovered, the number of cases skyrocketed from near zero in mid-November to an average of 10,000 daily cases early in December.

After that, it dropped precipitously to around 5,000 per day on average.

The UK Health Security Agency published a report that revealed real-world data on the severity of Omicron.

Today, a total of 23,719 people in the UK have tested positive for the variant.

As the number of infections rose again today, another 137 people died within 28 days of receiving a positive PCR test.

The UKHSA report also suggested that the level of vaccination and previous natural infections are causing milder Omicron symptoms, which is consistent with what South African doctors have said.

“Our latest analysis shows an encouraging early signal that people who contract the Omicron variant may be at a relatively lower risk of hospitalization than those who contract other variants,” said Dr Jenny Harries, UKHSA Chief Executive.

“However, it should be noted that this is preliminary information, and that more research is needed to confirm these findings.”

“At the moment, the cases are extremely…

