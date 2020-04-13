13 dead in 24 hours, more than 200 new cases confirmed

The epidemic continues to progress in New Aquitaine with 215 new confirmed cases identified by Public Health France on April 11, bringing the total to 3,301 confirmed cases in the region since the start of the epidemic. Ten additional deaths were also reported in 24 hours in hospitals, three in nursing homes.

The significant increase in positive cases reflects the results of systematic screenings in nursing homes.

Update in hospitals

To note : these figures include the care of 41 patients from Île-de-France, who were welcomed as part of national solidarity on Friday.

– 832 people are currently hospitalized (+ 17 compared to the previous day)

– 257 people are currently in intensive care or intensive care (-7 compared to the previous day)

– 815 people have been cured from the hospital since the start of the epidemic (+21 compared to the previous day)

– Since the start of the epidemic, there have been 190 deaths among those hospitalized (+10 compared to the previous day).

[[# COVID19]Item April 12:

Three deaths in nursing homes

As of April 12 at 9 a.m., 237 nursing homes (+ 5 establishments compared to the previous day) out of 898 in Nouvelle-Aquitaine (i.e. 26.4%) declared one or more possible or confirmed cases of Covid-19 among residents or the staff.

Among these reports, 777 residents were recorded as confirmed or possible cases (suspects presenting with symptoms) Covid-19 (+ 59 compared to the previous day),

Among these possible or confirmed cases, 56 died in establishments (+ 3 compared to the previous day), and 33 died in hospital (+ 2 compared to the previous day – the latter are therefore included in the indicator “Number of deaths among hospitalized persons” above).

