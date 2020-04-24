13 new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Mayotte

The daily count remains high. Since the introduction of the virus in Mayotte, more than 2,200 tests have been carried out by the CHM laboratory.

Stop stigmatizing COVID-19 patients!

COVID-19 is not a shameful disease, nor is the flu or any other condition. The stigma and sidelining for a few weeks of people affected by the virus are unacceptable and dangerous for the entire population of Mayotte, because they lead to:

the social isolation of the people targeted, who are thus deprived of essential advice in terms of prevention for themselves and those around them (strict confinement, social distancing, barrier actions);

a delay in the pronunciation of the diagnosis and the implementation of care;

a risk of increased circulation of the virus, sick people hesitating to consult for fear of being sidelined, or even driven from their housing ARS recalls that this virus, like that of the flu, can affect everyone without distinction, whatever our social origin, our opinions, our beliefs or our skin color.

It is therefore the entire Mahoran society which must today mobilize together and redouble their solidarity to fight against the spread of the virus on the island: cities, businesses, associations, the neighborhood …



