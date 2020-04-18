15 to 20 minutes of sun each day to strengthen the immune system

Strengthening your immune system is essential in the current context of a coronavirus pandemic. And that passes by the contribution in vitamin D, which is fundamental for “the good functioning of our organism”, points out the National agency of health security.
“Insufficient vitamin D intake can lead to a decrease in bone mass and therefore an increased risk of fracture. These risks are even higher when physical activity is reduced, as can be the case during confinement “, warns ANSES.
But where to find vitamin D? The sun is one of the solutions put forward by the institute. In his garden, on his terrace, or at his window, being exposed to the sun for a quarter of an hour a day provides his body with the level of vitamins it needs.
Expose the face, forearms and hands
“In the spring, an exposure of 15 to 20 minutes of the hands, forearms and face ensures the daily intake of vitamin D necessary to cover the needs of a healthy adult”, notes ANSES – remember that containment measures make it possible to leave the home for one hour each day, within a radius of one kilometer.
Another option: foods loaded with vitamin D, which are particularly important in the elderly and people with dark or dark skin, for whom the synthesis of this vitamin via exposure to the sun is less effective. You should therefore favor fatty foods such as fish (herring, sardines, salmon and mackerel), egg yolk, butter, cheese and meat.