178 more dead, Covid still active

CORONAVIRUS. The Ministry of Health has communicated the latest figures and the human toll of the coronavirus epidemic in France. Follow the latest news on the Covid in France.
The Ministry of Health has delivered the latest figures for coronavirus in France, according to data from Public Health France. The latest deconfinement cards have also been unveiled. Here are the figures to remember this Thursday evening:
- 137,779 cases confirmed by PCR (Ehpad included), i.e. 629 more
- 71,665 cases in Ehpad (34,653 confirmed), i.e. 117 more
- 25,987 deaths in total (Ehpad included), or 178 more
- 16,386 hospital deaths, 149 more
- 9,601 deaths in nursing homes, 29 more
- 23,208 hospitalizations in progress, or 775 less
- 2,961 people currently in intensive care, 186 less
- 55,027 people discharged from hospital, or 1,055 more
NB: the data relating to people hospitalized and in intensive care presented above correspond to the number of patients in the course of care and not to the accumulation since the beginning of the epidemic. In total, there are 95,210 hospitalizations. Similarly, hospitalizations and additional resuscitation cases in 24 hours correspond to net figures, taking into account cures and deaths. In the last 24 hours, gross, 833 more hospitalizations were recorded and 69 admissions in intensive care.
This Thursday, Edouard Philippe announced the start of deconfinement for May 11, next, given the evolution of the coronavirus epidemic in France (all info on deconfinement). He clarified the distinction made between “green and red departments”:
- “In green, we find the departments where less than 6% of patients presenting to the emergency room go there for suspected cases of coronavirus, from 6 to 10% in orange and more than 10% in red”.
- The epidemic is still active in Ile de France and Mayotte but the Minister of Health has also noted an active circulation of the virus in Hauts-de-France, in Grand Est, in Sarthe or Loir et Cher.
- The hospital pressure, displayed via an average over the last 7 days of the resuscitation capacities of a department, shows a France cut in three, green from Seine-Maritime to Alpes-Maritimes, in orange from Pas de Calais to Haute- Savoy and in red all the East, Bourgogne-Franche Comté as well as Ile-de-France.
The Minister of Health, on Thursday, gave details of the reflexes to adopt, with the deconfinement looming. What to do in case of symptoms? “We must act, do not wait for it to pass. Contact your doctor immediately. He will ask you to stay at home, in isolation,” said Olivier Véran. “If the test is positive, it will follow you throughout your illness and alert Health Insurance to start an investigation to call people ‘case contact’. Your isolation will last on average for 8 to 10 days”. Contact cases will then be isolated and tested after 7 days. “People who test negative will then be isolated for 7 days because a negative test does not always prevent the disease,” said the Minister of Health.
The coronavirus epidemic is at a turning point in France. The country is about to lift the containment and this will undoubtedly not be without consequences. If the economy is going to be able to recover slowly, the main aspect of this unprecedented crisis – sanitation – could experience a sudden turnaround while the figures from hospitals have been increasing for several weeks now. And it is precisely the hospitals that are the subject of the greatest concern. A study of the modellers of Public Health Expertise, available on the MedRxiv site, which Le Monde is echoing this Thursday, makes it possible to simulate the circulation of Covid-19 within a fictitious population of 500,000 people and to see its effects by adjusting the scenarios. The one set out by the government – deconfinement, but maintenance of social distancing and wearing a mask – would lead, according to the results of this study, to hospitals submerged at the end of July and more specifically to largely overwhelmed resuscitation services.
To remedy this catastrophic scenario, which would condemn the French to a new containment according to the authors of the study, the solution could be to encourage the most vulnerable people such as seniors or diabetics to limit their contacts and their outings to the strict minimum until the end of 2020. The reduction in the number of deaths would then be considerable, but it could also have the effect of promoting the collective immunity of those least likely to develop severe forms of the coronavirus. “It is not a question of exposing one part of the population rather than another but to take into account the risk imbalance between them,” explains Nicolas Hoertel, one of the study’s authors, to Le Monde.
Read also…
Live
23:44 – Resuscitation services remain saturated in Île-de-France
[Fin du direct] Despite 74 fewer beds occupied in the last 24 hours, the Ile-de-France intensive care units still take care of 1,254 patients, out of 1,295 places available. The region is one of the most affected by the coronavirus epidemic, with 6,390 deaths recorded since March 1, and 9,564 hospitalizations.
23:23 – The mutations of the coronavirus did not modify its virulence or its contagiousness
At the start of the epidemic, Chinese researchers highlighted 33 mutations in the new coronavirus. However, many specialists believe that there is nothing to prove a major evolution of the virus to date. “[Le nouveau coronavirus] does not mutate at a high rate, unlike other RNA viruses like HIV, (…) and there is currently no convincing evidence that these mutations have a significant impact on how the virus affects us ” , Pr Lawrence Young of the British University of Warwick told AFP.
23:01 – The laboratory-created coronavirus? The debate continues
The debate on the possibility that the Covid-19 was created in the laboratory in Wuhan continues and in recent days, the United States is no longer as categorical about this possibility. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who said on Sunday that “immense evidence” existed, now speaks of “significant evidence” but “not certainty”. On this subject, France has remained silent for the moment.
22:46 – 764 deaths in Provence-Alpes-Côte d´Azur
Since March 1, the coronavirus epidemic has killed 764 people in Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, including eight new deaths in the past 24 hours. To date, 1,337 people are still hospitalized, including 184 in intensive care.
22:25 – 72 deaths registered by the National Council of Evangelicals of France
This Thursday, the National Council of Evangelicals of France announced that 72 people died as a result of the coronavirus within the evangelical movement, including 31 members of the Evangelical Church Porte Ouvert Christian de Mulhouse. A gathering of this church in February is considered the starting point for the coronavirus epidemic in the Great East.
Promotions
21:59 – No prolonged confinement for people “at risk”
The head of government assured Thursday that since the beginning of the epidemic: “We are doing everything to protect the most vulnerable.” Edouard Philippe recalled that “there will be no compulsory confinement for vulnerable people after May 11, even in Île de France.” The minister called for everyone’s responsibility: “It is up to you to be careful when you go out or when you receive your family.”
9:44 p.m. – 866 emergency visits in 24 hours
In the past 24 hours, emergency departments have recorded 866 visits for suspected coronavirus infection, or 4% of total activity. For its part, SOS Doctors performed 153 interventions for this same reason, or 5% of total activity.
21:23 – 102 patients hospitalized in the Overseas
This Thursday, 102 patients are still hospitalized in the Overseas for a coronavirus infection, including 23 in intensive care. In detail, Guadeloupe has 15 hospitalizations (including five in intensive care), Martinique 19 hospitalizations (including seven in intensive care), Guyana eight hospitalizations, Reunion, eight hospitalizations (including three in intensive care) and Mayotte 52 hospitalizations (including eight in intensive care).
8:59 pm – Eight new deaths in Occitania
While the coronavirus epidemic in France has claimed 178 new deaths in the past 24 hours, in the Occitania region, this death toll has increased to eight more, or 449 victims since March 1. Four patients died in Gard, two in Haute-Garonne, one in Gers and one in Aude, reports La Dépêche.
20:28 – A decline in the epidemic slower than expected in Île-de-France
Edouard Philippe reminded him this Thursday during his press briefing, in Île-de-France, “caution” is required, due to the still active circulation of the coronavirus. Since March 1, 6,351 people have died in the region, representing 39% of deaths nationwide. According to models from the Institut Pasteur, relayed by Les Echos, the number of resuscitations in the region should drop just below 500 in early June. An uncertain scenario at the moment, since the situation has deteriorated compared to the forecasts of the institute: a hundred people should have already left the intensive care unit.
19:58 – 137,779 cases confirmed since March 1
This Thursday, according to data from the Directorate General of Health, the assessment of the coronavirus epidemic shows 137,779 cases confirmed since March 1.
7:56 pm – How many people got healed from the hospital?
While the coronavirus epidemic has claimed 25,987 lives to date, 55,027 patients have however been cured of the hospital.
19:54 – 99 new patients admitted to intensive care
According to data from the Directorate General of Health, 99 new people have been admitted to intensive care because of a coronavirus infection, bringing the total to 2,961 people. There are 186 less intensive care beds occupied in 24 hours.
7:51 p.m. – 728 new patients hospitalized in 24 hours
To date, 23,208 people have been hospitalized due to coronavirus infection. In the past 24 hours, the Directorate General of Health has recorded 728 new admissions, a negative balance with 775 fewer occupied beds.
19:48 – 178 additional coronavirus-related deaths in 24 hours
The daily toll of the coronavirus epidemic has just dropped. According to data communicated by the Directorate General of Health, in the past 24 hours, 178 patients have died from coronavirus, which brings the total toll to 25,897 deaths, or 16,386 in hospital and 9,601 in nursing homes .
19:38 – France warned in December of the appearance of the coronavirus in China?
Contrary to what Le Canard enchaîné claimed in its columns this Wednesday, the Quai d’Orsay and the Élysée Palace would not have received “in December” information qualified as “alarming” and “of which they did not take any account”. This is in any case what the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wanted to deny this Wednesday, as reported in particular Le Parisien. “As soon as the authorities in Wuhan announced the new lung disease on December 31, 2019, the consul general in Wuhan alerted the ministry’s Crisis and Support Center and the Embassy the same day in Beijing,” the ministry said. , who thus affirms that the French State would not have been informed of what was happening in China until the last day of 2019.
19:21 – French athletes contaminated in Wuhan in October?
According to information from the Parisian, French athletes could have contracted the coronavirus as early as last October in Wuhan, China. The modern pentathlon world champion, Élodie Clovel, believes that she was contaminated during the World Military Games which were held in the Chinese city at that time. “I think that with Valentin Belaud [son compagnon et pentathlète également, ndlr], we already had the coronavirus. Valentin missed three days of training. I was sick too. […] I had stuff that I hadn’t had before. We weren’t more worried than that because we weren’t talking about it yet, ”she explained to the daily.
19:09 – In Grenoble, visitors to Ehpad will be able to have masks
After the clarifications provided by Édouard Philippe this Thursday concerning the visits to the Ehpad, the mayor of Grenoble, Éric Piolle announced that “the City will equip with OCOV mask [réutilisables, ndlr] visitors to nursing homes to take care of users, teams and themselves ”.
19:02 – A genetic variation that caused the death of young patients?
To try to understand the reasons that lead to the death of young coronavirus patients, considered to be less at risk, the researchers are studying the hypothesis of a genetic variation. “Our approach consists of recruiting the greatest number of patients, sequencing their genome and looking for common variations,” explains Jean-Laurent Casanova, from the human genetic laboratory for infectious diseases.
18:42 – Researchers identify an antibody capable of neutralizing the coronavirus
According to an article published by the scientific journal Nature, a team of Dutch researchers claims to have identified a monoclonal antibody, that is to say which belongs to the same cell clone, which would be capable in the laboratory of neutralizing the virus at the origin of the new coronavirus. This antibody could constitute a track for the “prevention and treatment” of these diseases.
READ MORE
Be First to Comment