178 more dead, Covid still active

The Ministry of Health has delivered the latest figures for coronavirus in France, according to data from Public Health France. The latest deconfinement cards have also been unveiled. Here are the figures to remember this Thursday evening:

137,779 cases confirmed by PCR (Ehpad included), i.e. 629 more

71,665 cases in Ehpad (34,653 confirmed), i.e. 117 more

25,987 deaths in total (Ehpad included), or 178 more

16,386 hospital deaths, 149 more

9,601 deaths in nursing homes, 29 more

23,208 hospitalizations in progress, or 775 less

2,961 people currently in intensive care, 186 less

55,027 people discharged from hospital, or 1,055 more

NB: the data relating to people hospitalized and in intensive care presented above correspond to the number of patients in the course of care and not to the accumulation since the beginning of the epidemic. In total, there are 95,210 hospitalizations. Similarly, hospitalizations and additional resuscitation cases in 24 hours correspond to net figures, taking into account cures and deaths. In the last 24 hours, gross, 833 more hospitalizations were recorded and 69 admissions in intensive care.

This Thursday, Edouard Philippe announced the start of deconfinement for May 11, next, given the evolution of the coronavirus epidemic in France (all info on deconfinement). He clarified the distinction made between “green and red departments”:

“In green, we find the departments where less than 6% of patients presenting to the emergency room go there for suspected cases of coronavirus, from 6 to 10% in orange and more than 10% in red”.

The epidemic is still active in Ile de France and Mayotte but the Minister of Health has also noted an active circulation of the virus in Hauts-de-France, in Grand Est, in Sarthe or Loir et Cher.

The hospital pressure, displayed via an average over the last 7 days of the resuscitation capacities of a department, shows a France cut in three, green from Seine-Maritime to Alpes-Maritimes, in orange from Pas de Calais to Haute- Savoy and in red all the East, Bourgogne-Franche Comté as well as Ile-de-France.

The Minister of Health, on Thursday, gave details of the reflexes to adopt, with the deconfinement looming. What to do in case of symptoms? “We must act, do not wait for it to pass. Contact your doctor immediately. He will ask you to stay at home, in isolation,” said Olivier Véran. “If the test is positive, it will follow you throughout your illness and alert Health Insurance to start an investigation to call people ‘case contact’. Your isolation will last on average for 8 to 10 days”. Contact cases will then be isolated and tested after 7 days. “People who test negative will then be isolated for 7 days because a negative test does not always prevent the disease,” said the Minister of Health.

The coronavirus epidemic is at a turning point in France. The country is about to lift the containment and this will undoubtedly not be without consequences. If the economy is going to be able to recover slowly, the main aspect of this unprecedented crisis – sanitation – could experience a sudden turnaround while the figures from hospitals have been increasing for several weeks now. And it is precisely the hospitals that are the subject of the greatest concern. A study of the modellers of Public Health Expertise, available on the MedRxiv site, which Le Monde is echoing this Thursday, makes it possible to simulate the circulation of Covid-19 within a fictitious population of 500,000 people and to see its effects by adjusting the scenarios. The one set out by the government – deconfinement, but maintenance of social distancing and wearing a mask – would lead, according to the results of this study, to hospitals submerged at the end of July and more specifically to largely overwhelmed resuscitation services.

To remedy this catastrophic scenario, which would condemn the French to a new containment according to the authors of the study, the solution could be to encourage the most vulnerable people such as seniors or diabetics to limit their contacts and their outings to the strict minimum until the end of 2020. The reduction in the number of deaths would then be considerable, but it could also have the effect of promoting the collective immunity of those least likely to develop severe forms of the coronavirus. “It is not a question of exposing one part of the population rather than another but to take into account the risk imbalance between them,” explains Nicolas Hoertel, one of the study’s authors, to Le Monde.

