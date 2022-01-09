18 expert tips to lose a STONE in a month

In just one month, you can lose a STONE with the help of 18 expert hacks.

Is it even the beginning of the year if you don’t have a weight-loss goal in mind?

It’s time to kick things off and get healthy after a December filled with food, booze, and (probably) minimal movement.

In a study conducted by YouGov in 2021, it was discovered that a staggering 48% of Britons had made ‘weight loss’ their New Year’s resolution, beating out other resolutions such as ‘taking up a new hobby,’ ‘cutting down on drinking,’ and ‘giving up smoking.’

We all know that long-term weight loss requires a balance of fewer calories in and more calories out.

No one wants to have to wait months to lose the holiday weight.

But what if there were some simple changes that could result in a one-stone weight loss in just four weeks?

When you Google “how to lose a stone in a month,” you’ll get more than 718 million page results.

It’s a tangle of minefields out there.

Here are 18 expert tips for losing weight quickly…

Shower in ice water.

Dr Deborah Lee of Dr Fox Online Pharmacy (www.doctorfox.co.uk) explains that “short sharp exposure to cold water has been shown to increase the metabolic rate.”

“Start slowly, perhaps by ending your shower with 10 seconds on cold every day, and gradually work your way up to two to three minutes two or three times a week.”

Learn how to use supplements.

Weight loss and metabolism can be aided by certain supplements.

Dr. Lee suggests taking a chromium supplement with 1,000 mg (micrograms) per day to “help reduce appetite and food cravings.”

“In a double-blind study conducted in 2008, 42 overweight adult women were randomly assigned to receive either 1,000 mg of chromium per day or a placebo for eight weeks.

“The chromium group showed a significant reduction in food intake, hunger, and fat cravings after eight weeks, as well as a tendency to lose weight.”

“Other studies have shown that chromium may be an adjunct to weight loss,” she adds.

Eat within a certain timeframe.

This one is for you if you like to graze.

“By creating an ‘eating window,’ you can avoid the temptation to pick at food for hours on end later in the evening.

“Try eating only between the hours of 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.,” says Lucy Gornall, a personal trainer.

You could even use your phone to set an alarm to remind you that your eating time for the day is up.

Keep your home in good shape.

