2021: A year of triumph and tragedy in the Covid era, from the highs of Sweet Caroline to the lows of Omicron.

2021: From Sweet Caroline’s highs to Omicron’s lows, a year of triumph and tragedy in the Covid era.

Unpredictability became the new normal in 2021, from England’s unexpected ability to put Germany to the sword in a major tournament to a gasoline panic sparked by a nationwide shortage of lorry drivers.

It was the year when the roar from the Wembley stands and promises of planet-saving forests countered clogged ports and the pandemic’s unrelenting rhythms.

Above all, it was an annus instabilis – a year in which even more normalcy gave way to furrowed brows and new horizons.

Even James Bond, the most reliable of distractions, was forced to confront an existential crisis.

The drawn-out conflict that Covid-19 is facing could not dim the Gorgon’s glare cast over 2021.

The year was marked by the sombre drumbeat of the virus and the particular shape-shifting havoc of Omicron, from the unwelcomed milestones for Britain of a six-figure death toll and a cumulative infection tally beyond ten million to the cavalry charge of vaccines.

However, other moods and soundtracks echoed and vibrated throughout the year; some were familiar, while others were unfamiliar.

Sweet Caroline performances marked an unaccustomed but no less febrile summer euphoria as an England football team put many of its demons to rest in Euro 2020, including failing to beat Germany in a major tournament.

The death of the Duke of Edinburgh, the British monarchy’s longest-serving consort, was marked elsewhere by tolling bells and muffled drums, capping a year of pain and controversy for the House of Windsor.

All the while, there were the peaks and troughs that served as reminders that life in a pandemic isn’t just about the pandemic – Emma Raducanu’s disbelief as, at the age of 18, she won Britain’s first Grand Slam tournament women’s singles title since Virginia Wade; the heartrending chaos outside Kabul airport, which marked the humiliating end to two decades of Western effort in Afghanistan; the lines of cars outside empty forecourts that en

Brian Pinker, 82, rolled up his sleeve at 7.30 a.m. on.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

2021: From the highs of Sweet Caroline to the lows of Omicron, a year of triumph and tragedy in the Covid era