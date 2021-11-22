When a ‘rugby injury’ turned out to be breast cancer 30 years later, I was stunned – blokes, don’t ignore the signs!

A STUNNED father has revealed how he discovered he had breast cancer after blaming a niggle on a 30-year-old sporting injury.

When his wife pushed him to get a lump in his chest checked out, Angus McKay believes she saved his life.

When he was a teenager, the 50-year-old former rugby player noticed a bulge on his left chest, but assumed it was due to his involvement in contact sports.

Last year, while working as a drilling supervisor offshore in Norway, he would wake up with a burning sensation and notice the lump had grown.

“I mentioned it to my wife because her mother had gone through two rounds of breast cancer and she said, ‘Well, let’s get it checked,'” he told the Daily Record.

“I owe her my life.”

I was undecided about saying anything to her or just walking away.”

Last November, the father went to his doctor for a mammogram.

He underwent biopsies after which doctors informed him that he has “oestrogen-sensitive cancer.”

“I was vaguely aware that men could get breast cancer, but I just assumed it was so rare that it couldn’t possibly be me,” Angus explained.

“When I told a few of my friends, they were like, ‘But you’re a bloke?'” she says.

“They immediately believed me, but they were taken aback by the fact that men could understand it.”

Many of my friends, I believe, were unaware that men can develop breast cancer.

“It is something that men can get and do get, as I’ve discovered, so don’t ignore these lumps and bumps because getting them checked out could save your life.”

“It’s better to get it checked out and find out it’s nothing than to think ‘oh, it’s nothing’ and find out too late that it was something to be concerned about.”

He underwent a full left mastectomy to remove the 24mm lump and was spared radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

The father of two must now have annual tests and take tamoxifen for the next five years.

Breast cancer is not just a woman’s disease; men can get it as well, and it is more common than most people realize.

The following are the primary breast cancer warning signs in men:

a)

A lump near the nipple.

2. If you’re looking for something to

The nipple is oozing.

3. Make a list of your accomplishments

Nipple that is inverted or retracted

a)

Lumps on the underarm

5. Make a list.

A rash in the area of the nipple

a.

Chest ulcers are a type of skin infection that affects people of all ages

His Breast Cancer, a non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about male breast cancer,

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.