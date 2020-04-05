37,000 euros donated by dm to Hilde-Umdasch-Haus

OFFICIALS. The dm drogerie markt donated a donation of 37,000 euros to the Hilde Umdasch House.

OFFICIALS. The dm drogerie markt made a donation of 37,000 euros to the Hilde Umdasch House. This sum had been generated by employees from 17 dm branches as part of the {with one another} initiative. They collected money for the Hilde Umdasch House in numerous campaigns. The ideas ranged from a wheel of fortune at the “Long Shopping Night” in Waidhofen an der Ybbs to cake buffets in the branches to a benefit run in summer, which was both support and a colorful celebration for the concerns of the Hilde Umdasch House. Tips reported.

The Hilde Umdasch House in Amstetten has been offering children, adolescents and young adults with a life-shortening diagnosis professional care and support in a homely atmosphere since 2015. The range of services is wide, ranging from short-term and long-term care to a hospice and emergency crisis center. At the ceremonial handover of the check in the Hilde-Umdasch-Haus in Amstetten, the new managing director of Malteser Kinderhilfe, Olivier Loudon, and Veronika Karner, the manager of the Hilde-Umdasch-Haus, thanked for the great commitment and appreciated the exemplary cooperation of the many committed dm Employees.