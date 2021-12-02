4 Covid booster jabs are essential for vulnerable people, according to NHS boss Boris Johnson, as British citizens face fines under new rules.

4 Covid booster jabs are vital for vulnerable people, according to NHS boss Boris Johnson, as Brits face fines under new rules.

In a race to stop the spread of the Omicron variant, the most vulnerable people in the country will get four coronavirus vaccines, according to an NHS chief.

Millions more people are now eligible for boosters, according to NHS England’s chief executive, Amanda Pritchard.

She said the NHS would be following new advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) at a Downing Street press conference this afternoon.

“We’ll start with the most vulnerable and then open it up in waves,” she said.

Adults, on the other hand, could face fines of up to £10,000 if they do not self-isolate in accordance with the new Covid rules.

Anyone who does not stay at home for 10 days after coming into contact with a confirmed Omicron case will be punished, regardless of how many jabs they have received.

The fine for refusing to stay inside starts at £1,000, but can go up to £10,000 for repeat offenses or serious violations.

For the latest news and updates, visit our Omicron live blog…

NHS England’s chief executive, Amanda Pritchard, said the cash incentive’reward’ will go to hardworking staff involved in the vaccine rollout.

She explained that until the end of January, GPs and pharmacies would be paid £15 per vaccination, with an extra £5 for those given on Sundays and a £30 premium for those delivered to the housebound until the end of the month.

This, she explained, is to ensure that as many jabs as possible are administered.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson also announced this afternoon that the army, as well as pop-up sites, would be deployed to help save Christmas amid the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant.

He did admit, however, that a new lockdown couldn’t be ruled out, but that it was ‘unlikely’.

Patients will face record-breaking long NHS wait times for years to come, according to watchdogs, with the possibility of waiting lists doubling by 2025.

According to the National Audit Office, the number of people waiting for hospital treatment in England will increase from 5.8 million to 12 million.

GPs referred 9.1 million fewer patients during the pandemic, which contributed to the backlog.

According to the NAO, up to 740,000 potential cancer cases were not sent to hospitals for urgent checks.

According to the report, 60,000 people were unable to receive treatment for the disease.

“We are in the biggest cancer catastrophe ever to hit the NHS,” oncologist Prof Pat Price of (hashtag)CatchUpWithCancer said.

As part of a “national mission” to save Christmas, Sajid Javid is urging the public to “roll up their sleeves” and get a booster shot now.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]