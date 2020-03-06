400 diagnoses of cancer per DAY could be avoided if ‘Britons lived healthier lives’

More than 400 diagnoses of cancer could be avoided every day if the nation was healthier, a charity has claimed.

The World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF) has estimated around 40 per cent of cases could be prevented if people stopped smoking and lost weight.

Both factors are leading causes of cancers, causing 15 per cent and six per cent of diagnoses respectively.

Other lifestyle habits the WCRF said need controlling are the consumption of alcohol and red meat, which have been shown to fuel cancers.

Their calculations back that of other top organisations, and previous research which urges the public to limit red meat intake to three portions a week and alcohol to 14 units.

The new figures are the most up to date available in the UK, but appear to be two per cent higher than previous preventable cancer estimates made by Cancer Research UK.

Experts said the latest figures showed that the Government had a role to play in helping everyone live healthier lives.

Susannah Brown, head of research interpretation at WCRF, said: ‘When we hear the word cancer, we often think of it as something inevitable that can’t be avoided.

‘However, about 40 per cent of all cancers could be prevented.

‘Eating a healthy diet, being more active each day and maintaining a healthy weight are, after not smoking, the most important ways to reduce cancer risk.

‘So, we want to change the narrative so that people feel empowered to make healthier choices, instead of feeling defeatist about cancer as an inevitable future.’

The WCRF said that 366,303 people were diagnosed with cancer in 2017 – more than 1,000 people every day.

Almost 150,000 cancers diagnosed in the UK every year could be prevented if the nation was healthier, they predict.

Other ways of minimising cancer risk include keeping active and eating a wide variety of fruit and vegetables and wholegrains, as well as very little junk food, to maintain a healthy weight.

Eating no more than three portions of red meat a week and having little if any processed meat also reduces the cancer risk, the WCRF said.

Although it is unclear why, breastfeeding also lowers the risk of breast cancer and the WCRF advised mothers to do this where possible.

They also suggested that people should keep safe in the sun to minimise the risk of skin cancer.

Caroline Cerny, alliance lead at the Obesity Health Alliance, said the Government needs to help combat obesity levels.

She said: ‘Our environment is flooded with unhealthy food which can overwhelm families and make healthy eating extremely challenging.

‘The Government has a key role to play in shaping an environment that supports health.

‘A key part of this is addressing the tide of junk food marketing with a 9pm watershed on junk food adverts and restrictions on promotions.’

A spokesman for the NHS said: ‘While the NHS is stepping up and playing its part to reduce lives lost to preventable diseases, governments and industries all have important roles to play in helping us all live healthier lives.’

The findings come after research in March last year which showed that Britons who are most at risk of getting cancer, those aged 55 and over, do not actually want to be healthier.

The research, also from the WCRF, found that only 58 per cent of people in this age group want to have a healthier diet than they already do.

This compares to 77 per cent of those aged 18-24 who want to get fitter.

And 58 per cent of over 55s were not aware that having a poor diet increases their cancer risk.

In July last year, scientists at Cancer Research UK found that obesity is now a bigger cause of many types of cancer than smoking.

Excess weight causes thousands of more cases of bowel, kidney, liver and ovarian cancer than cigarettes every year.

People who are dangerously overweight now outweigh smokers by two to one, experts say, with almost a third of British adults classed as obese.

Smoking remains the leading preventable cause of cancer but the number of smokers is falling while obesity rates rise.