5 people are forbidden to eat hippopotamus and herring while smelling the breeze .. Get to know them

Dr. Nisreen Ezz Al-Din Mahmoud – Professor of Fish Parasites and their Relationship to Pollution and Human Health, Department of Parasites, Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, Cairo University – said that there are prohibited groups from eating ferries and herring, and other salted fish, to not harm their health. Nisreen explained that these categories are:

1- Heart patients and high pressure: where salted fish contain a large amount of salts that cause water retention in the body, and cause swollen feet and leakage of the crystal membrane on the lung, and high pressure significantly, may lead to bleeding in the brain as well resulting in weakness in the Heart muscle.

2- Patients with chronic hepatitis, as it increases liver dysfunction.

3- Kidney patients and people with kidney failure, as salted fish causes urine retention.

4- Pregnant women: This causes high blood pressure in a pregnant woman, complications may lead to miscarriages in the first weeks or a small child may be born.

5- Children.

Dr. Nisreen Ezz El-Din added: “Fessikh is an essentially unhealthy meal, as the method of preparing and manufacturing it often includes unhealthy transactions, in terms of pots and places of salting and storage, which makes it a suitable medium for the spread of dangerous types of bacteria from the causes of poisoning (botulinism), and cause In failure of the breathing muscles and may lead to human life, “pointing out that its serum is very expensive.

Dr. Nesreen denied that the Fessikh caused the reduction of immunity, saying: “The corrupt or contaminated Fessikh causes diseases to humans, and the sick person is weakly immune, and therefore more susceptible to being infected with Coronavirus or any other pathogens, and therefore we find awareness campaigns indicating the necessity of the commitment of the injured With diseases, especially chronic and HIV patients, they stay home because they are more vulnerable to HIV infection.