593 cases of dengue confirmed from March 30 to April 5, 1 death recorded

593 cases of dengue fever are confirmed from March 30 to April 5. 3,144 indigenous cases have been identified since the beginning of the year, including 1 death.

The dengue epidemic continues in all the communities of the island. 593 cases of dengue were confirmed from March 30 to April 5. In recent weeks, the number of confirmed cases and hospitalizations has increased sharply, and a death directly linked to dengue is to be deplored.

The majority of cases remain localized in the south of the island and an upsurge of cases is observed in the west. In addition, several secondary cases (people contracting dengue a second time) are detected, especially in the town of Saint-Louis. Hospital activity related to dengue is increasing with more than 30 hospitalizations during the week of March 30 to April 5, mainly at the CHU sud, which remains the most affected hospital establishment.

Since the beginning of the year

3,144 Aboriginal cases confirmed

130 hospitalizations

379 emergency visits

1 death directly linked to dengue

In this epidemic context, and in this period of confinement, the Prefecture and the ARS remind the population of the need to implement preventive measures to curb the spread of the dengue virus: consult a doctor quickly in case of symptoms to be tested, to protect themselves from mosquito bites and to continue to protect themselves even sick to protect their relatives, and eliminate the hoppers larvae around their home.

The main groupings of cases are:

South region

Saint-Louis (Plateau Guoyaves, Cité Cocos, Quartier Lambert, Camp du Gol, Petit Bon Dieu, Kerveguen, le Ouaki, Savignan, La Rivère, Bellevue, Les Canots, Pont Neuf, Le Ruisseau, Roches Maigres, les Cocos et le Bois of Medlars)

Saint-Pierre (Beef Basin, La Vallée, White Ravine, Casabona, Baster les Bas, Pierrefond, Concession, La Cafrine, Grand Bois, Ste Céline, Cabine Ravine, Olive Wood)

Les Avirons (La Ravine Sèche, Bois de Nèfle Cadet, Barouty, La Croix, le Ruisseau, Fond Maurice)

Entre Deux (City, Long arm, Large interior background, Orange slope)

The Salt Pond (Ravine Sheunon, Les Canots, Pied des Roches, Nèfles Wood)

Saint Joseph (Langevin)

The Tampon (Trois Mares)

West region

Saint-Paul (Trou d´Eau, Bellevue Subdivision, Grand Fond, Fleurimont, La Baie, Grande Fontaine, Cambaie, La Plaine)

Three pools (Grande Ravine, Souris Blanche)

La Possession (St Laurent)

Saint-Leu (Stella, Butor, Piton, Le Portail, Quartier Pêcheur, Dubuisson, 4 Faucets, Grand fond, L’Etang)

Le Port (Rivière des Galets, Wooded Park, Mondon)

North region

Sainte-Marie (Grande Montée)

Saint-Denis (Brittany, Sainte Clotilde)

East region

Saint-André (Satec housing estate, La cressonnière)

Saint-Benoit (Boubier, Ste Anne)

In order to limit the spread of the virus, the ARS La Réunion and SDIS teams intervene in epidemic foci while integrating into their vector control interventions the barrier measures against the spread of Covid-19.

Dengue fever recommendations

Consult a doctor if symptoms appear: sudden onset of fever possibly associated with headache, muscle / joint pain, nausea, vomiting or fatigue.

In the Covid-19 context, some doctors offer teleconsultation. Do not hesitate to call your doctor before going to his doctor’s office. He will decide with you the best treatment (consultation in the office by appointment, teleconsultation by smartphone / computer, or home visit if necessary) and will then guide you to carry out a sample in the medical analysis laboratory for confirmation of the diagnosis of dengue.

Simple gestures to implement on a daily basis: