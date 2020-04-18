6 new coronaviruses discovered in bats

While scientists around the world are still struggling to find a cure for Covid-19, we just learned from a study published in the journal Plos One on April 9, 2020, that researchers at Smithsonian’s Global Health Program discovered 6 new coronaviruses in bats in Myanmar, Burma.

The discovery of these new coronaviruses was made as part of a study program on bats, called PREDICT and funded by the government. The researchers who made this discovery have reported that these new coronaviruses do not have great genetic similarities to SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for Covid-19.

These 6 new coronaviruses are divided into two categories, namely Alphacoronaviruses and Betaacoronaviruses.

Viruses that have all gone through bats

The researchers explained that these new Coronaviruses would all have gone through bats before infecting humans. They may also have passed through intermediate hosts.

This study was carried out using saliva and excrement samples from 464 bats belonging to at least 11 different species. These samples were collected at three different sites in Myanmar, between 2016 and 2018.

“In two of these sites, famous caves were found where people are often exposed to bats due to the harvest of guano (bat droppings), religious practices or eco-tourism. “

Discoveries That Will Learn More About Coronavirus

The researchers analyzed the genetic sequences of these samples and compared them with the genomes of the current coronavirus. They explained that the 6 new coronaviruses come from three different species of bats: Scotophilus heathii, Chaerephon plicatus and Hipposideros larvatus.

Scientists have said they will use the new findings to try to learn more about the Coronavirus. They explained that it will also be necessary to start keeping an eye on the bats.

“The recent emergence of this zoonotic virus transmitted by bats justifies vigilant surveillance of their natural hosts. The coronavirus family, which includes the causative agents of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) of the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and, more recently, coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), acute respiratory disease, is of particular concern. ”