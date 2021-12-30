6 signs you’re going to turn blue – and when you need to see a doctor

6 signs you’re turning blue – and when you need to see a doctor

It’s positively balmy right now, with barely a shiver in the air, let alone snow, so your chances of going blue with cold and getting frostbite this winter are even slimmer than usual.

However, there are a slew of other reasons why you might go indigo, some of which are more concerning than others.

It’s called cyanosis when your skin, lips, or gums turn blue, or when the underside of your nails and around your eyes turn bluish, especially if you have dark skin.

It could be a sign of something minor, like bruising, or something more serious, like heart failure.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has added pale, grey, or blue-colored skin, lips, or nail beds to the list of more serious Covid symptoms that should be treated as an emergency warning sign.

Here are a few more things that can cause cyanosis, as well as when you should seek professional medical help…

Bruising is one of the most common causes of blue (as well as purple and black) skin.

You may have fallen or knocked yourself against a doorjamb, or gotten into a fight with a tree branch, resulting in a black eye and tender skin.

According to Charlotte Cremers, GP (shopgiejo.com), “skin bruises tamper with the blood vessels.”

“When you get hurt, blood vessels are tiny and collect blood under the skin, resulting in blue skin.”

Is it necessary for me to consult with a physician?

The majority of bruising fades over time at home with the help of cold compresses and paracetamol.

If the bruising is severe, covers a large area, fails to heal, or begins to swell, see your doctor.

Raynaud’s syndrome, a circulatory disorder, can cause cyanosis, particularly in the extremities.

“This condition is caused by a lack of blood flow in your fingers and toes.

“These extremities turn blue because of a lack of blood flow,” says Hussain Abdeh, Clinical Director and Superintendent Pharmacist at Medicine Direct.

“Along with a blue tint to your skin, you may experience numbness in your fingers and toes.”

“A drop in body temperature is also common.”

It’s also possible for your fingers and toes to turn white, as if they’ve been drained of all blood.

Should I go to the doctor?

“If you have recurring numbness or loss of sensation in your fingers or toes, or if they turn a blue tint that either comes back or does not go away,” Hussain says, you should seek treatment.

We’re not talking about a heart attack, but rather long-term heart failure, which “affects the heart’s ability…

