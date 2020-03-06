60,000 constructions workers at risk of lung disease by breathing in dust from cut stone 

MPs have called for more measures to protect thousands of UK constructions workers at risk of lung disease by breathing in dust from cut stone.

The Government has been urged to take action to prevent the ‘next asbestos’ from taking lives in the UK.

An estimated 600,000 workers are exposed to silica – tiny dust particles released when workers drill or cut stone and brick, according to a report.

Over many years, they are at risk of developing the incurable silicosis – a chronic lung disease causing symptoms such as a cough, shortness of breath, and weakness.

Silicosis occurs when the body’s immune system tries to remove the tiny particles of dust, resulting in swelling, hardening and scarring of the lung tissue.

It can result in fatal respiratory failure, although this is rare in the UK. Around eight people die of silicosis a year.

A series of actions have been recommended moving forward, including halving the current legal workplace exposure limit for silica dust.

A report was launched yesterday in the House of Commons by The All Party Parliamentary Group for Respiratory Health.

It states that respirable crystalline silica (RCS) is the biggest risk to construction workers’ health after asbestos.

Asbestos is a group of minerals, now banned in the UK, which can damage the lungs if inhaled.

Before its dangers were known, asbestos was often used in buildings for insulation, flooring and roofing and sprayed on ceilings and walls.

Despite the ban, buildings constructed before the year 2000 may still have asbestos in them. Some six million tonnes of asbestos are still inside 1.5million buildings in the UK including hospitals and eight out of 10 schools, according to think-tank ResPublica.

Asbestos still kills around 5,000 workers each year, this is more than the number of people killed on the road.

Silica threatens to become the ‘next asbestos’ if nothing is done to protect workers, MPs fear.

Awareness and understanding of the risks of RCS exposure remains ‘low’, the authors wrote.

The condition silicosis usually develops after being exposed to silica for at least a decade but some are affected sooner.

Symptoms include a persistent cough, shortness of breath with weakness and tiredness. There is no cure and treatments aim to relieve symptoms and improve quality of life.

Annual estimated cases have averaged 25 per year over the last decade, according to the Health and Safety Executive.

There were eight deaths from silicosis in both 2017 and 2018. Before this there were typically between 10 and 20 annual deaths.

The report, co-authored by the non-profit financial services company B&CE, makes a series of recommendations to reduce deaths further.

In the UK, all workplaces must comply with The Control of Substances Hazardous to Health Regulations 2002, which sets a workplace exposure limit for silica.

The APPG called for a change to current workplace exposure limits, halving it from 0.1mg per metre cubed to 0.05mg per metre cubed.

It also urged for an NHS screening programme for those exposed and better awareness through targeted campaigns.

MP Jim Shannon, chairman of the APPG for Respiratory Health, said: ‘This inquiry has given us real insight into the steps being taken to improve at-work health, especially around the issue of silica dust.

‘We hope this report will assist the Health and Safety Executive, the Government and the construction industry to shine light on an under-documented issue and protect the construction workforce from preventable injury and illnesses.’

Gregg McClymont, director of policy at B&CE, added: ‘The aim of this report is to start a long-overdue conversation between Government, parliament, health bodies and the construction industry about how to tackle silicosis; an entirely preventable, often fatal, condition.’