72% of cases in 4 regions, 4,207 patients in intensive care

The epidemic continues to progress in France, as indicated by the results of the Directorate General of Health published this Wednesday evening.

In fact, 1,000 more people have been hospitalized since the previous day, which shows that the virus continues to circulate, even if it is in smaller proportions than a few days ago. In all, there are 26,834 people in national hospitals, or 650 beds less in 24 hours

Resuscitation services still welcome 4,207 patients (110 more). But they are also 180 less than Tuesday, which gives a negative balance for three consecutive weeks.

The results indicate a total of 128,442 confirmed cases positive for the new coronavirus, 1,607 since the previous day.

48,228 people were declared cured and returned to their homes, that is 1,342 in the last 24 hours.

At the same time, an additional 427 patients died, bringing the total to 24,087. It is divided between hospital departments, in which 15,053 lost their lives and nursing homes, with 9,034 died.

Finally, four regions account for 72% of hospitalized cases. These are Grand-Est and Ile-de-France, then Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes and Hauts-de-France.

A first death in Lozère

A first death linked to Covid-19 occurred Wednesday in Lozère, last department which had not officially registered any death of the virus until now. “The prefecture of Lozère informs of a death related to Covid-19 in the department today. It is the first death related to this disease in a hospital establishment in Lozère”, indicates the prefecture in a press release which does not specify the location.

According to her, two people affected by the coronavirus are currently hospitalized in Lozère and that 15 recovered patients have been able to return to their homes. “It is imperative to maintain efforts against Covid-19: barrier gestures, social distancing and confinement are the most effective means of overcoming the epidemic together,” she added. “Maintaining good indicators is the condition for implementing deconfinement from May 11,” she insists.

Faced with Covid-19, the small population of Lozère, dispersed in the mountains of the least populated department of metropolitan France with 77,000 inhabitants, has so far proved to be a strength despite a high percentage – almost 30% – of people over 60.

Two deaths in two accommodation establishments for dependent elderly people (Ehpad) in Lozère could be linked to the coronavirus, but the people concerned have not been tested and therefore do not enter the statistics.

The neighboring department of Cantal, also spared for a long time, recorded its first three deaths from the new coronavirus on April 22, three patients coming from Saint-Flour hospital where a source of contamination was discovered.