83 Brits from Wuhan evacuation flight arrive at NHS facility

Passengers who flew into the UK on last night’s China evacuation flight have been met by medics and bus drivers without face masks despite concerns the evacuees might be infected with the contagious coronavirus.

Photos from the runway at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire show paramedics, coach drivers and other staff greeting and even shaking hands with the passengers, who are on their way to be quarantined for two weeks.

The coronavirus, which has infected nearly 10,000 people and killed 213, is known to spread easily through coughs and sneezes and close contact, and people may be contagious even if they feel well.

Some 83 Britons got off the flight, which landed at around 1.30pm this afternoon, and are now en route by coach to Arrowe Park Hospital in Wirral, Merseyside.

The Department of Health said coach drivers – who will not be quarantined, MailOnline understands – would be wearing ‘appropriate protective equipment’, but images have emerged of them wearing none, despite being sat beside hazmat-wearing medical workers. Government sources say there’s no risk to the drivers because they won’t come into contact with the passengers.

Everyone on the flight has been checked for symptoms of infection but they have not been tested for the coronavirus.

The UK first declared its first cases of the coronavirus earlier today and the country is now on high alert for more possible infections. Two people believed to be Chinese tourists staying in York are now being treated at Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle.

A source at Horseman, the company operating the coaches, said the Department of Health was instructing its employees.

They told MailOnline: ‘I want to make clear, we have been instructed by the [Department of Health]. Our drivers are not making decisions. They are being told what to do.’

The emergency flight took off after the Government yesterday rustled together arrangements for British citizens trapped inside Wuhan.

The city, which is bigger than London and home to 11million people, has no public transport and closed roads, while shops and businesses are closed under lockdown.

The passengers will all have had medical testing before boarding the plane and any who showed signs of sickness would have been turned away at the airport and left in China.

It is understood that nobody who arrived at the airport with a seat booked was turned away because of their health.

England’s deputy chief medical officer Dr Jenny Harries said: ‘Everybody who has got on the plane is a well passenger.

‘If any of those passengers do show symptoms there are set procedures to isolate them during any process and remove them in any part of the journey.’

But there remains a possibility that passengers on the flight, who include holidaymakers and expats who were living in China, are infected with the virus.

It can take up to two weeks, or potentially more, for symptoms to appear so people may not know they are infected.

For this reason, the passengers will all be isolated in an accommodation apartment building at Arrowe Park Hospital in Wirral, Merseyside.

Staff at the hospital are reportedly furious that they weren’t told this would be happening, with many only finding out on the news rather than from their bosses.

Two Labour MPs from Wirral, Angela Eagle and Alison McGovern both said on Twitter that they had not been told either.

One unnamed nurse at Arrowe Park told the Liverpool Echo: ‘Most staff heard it on the news first which is terrible, panic is the word I would use. At least warn your staff before the news. The Wirral population are worried also.’

Jane Godman, from the Wirral, wrote on Twitter, ‘Decision to have a coronavirus quarantine centre at Arrowe Park Hospital on the Wirral is bizarre.

‘One of the busiest hospitals in the North West, with a maternity unit, in a built up area, 170 miles from where the Wuhan plane lands. Who decided this and why?’

People in Oxfordshire have told MailOnline they’re similarly concerned about the passengers being taken there.

Roads in and out of Brize Norton have been closed while the operation takes place and local residents have even reported being unable to enter the village.

Clive Manners, 44, was one of a number of shoppers buying hand wash and ibuprofen at a local Asda.

He told MailOnline: ‘I’m just taking precautions because I’m worried what might happen if any of the people on the plane test positive for coronavirus.

‘There are already two cases in Britain and now there could be more.

‘It’s madness to bring these people into Oxfordshire and then take them across the country, where they will be quarantined. What lunatic thought of that? It’s a very dangerous thing to do and puts us all at risk.’

Dean Foxton, 35, who lives in Witney, just five miles from the RAF base said: ‘I looked at the advice on how to prevent catching the coronavirus.

‘I’m going to buy as much handwash as I can. I was thinking of getting a mask but will look a bit silly in one, so I’ll give that a miss.

‘It’s ludicrous that these people are being flown into our local RAF base from Wuhan. Why not take them somewhere more remote or closer to where they will be in quarantine?

‘People are scared about what could happen and how the coronavirus could spread in Britain, but the government have handled it all appallingly.’

The UK’s first cases of coronavirus were confirmed this morning in two people who are believed to have been staying at a hotel in York.

They were diagnosed overnight and transferred to Newcastle’s Royal Victoria hospital earlier today.

In Newcastle they are being kept in isolation under the care of specialist medics in an infectious disease unit.

Government officials are trying to work out who the pair – believed to be Chinese citizens – came into contact with during their stay and who they may have contaminated.

Professor Chris Whitty, chief medical officer for England said in a statement this morning: ‘We can confirm that two patients in England, who are members of the same family, have tested positive for coronavirus.

‘The patients are receiving specialist NHS care, and we are using tried and tested infection control procedures to prevent further spread of the virus.

‘The NHS is extremely well-prepared and used to managing infections and we are already working rapidly to identify any contacts the patients had, to prevent further spread.

‘We have been preparing for UK cases of novel coronavirus and we have robust infection control measures in place to respond immediately.

‘We are continuing to work closely with the World Health Organization and the international community as the outbreak in China develops to ensure we are ready for all eventualities.’

Scientists had been expecting a case to be diagnosed here for more than a week, since it became clear how widely the virus was spreading.