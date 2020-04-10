86 Corona infected people on Good Friday in Rhön-Grabfeld

District Administrator is currently asking nurses who are not working to register for Corona use.

Possible auxiliary hospital planned at the Rhön-Klinikum campus.

Slowly but steadily, the number of corona infected people on the cartons is also growing. On Maundy Thursday, the district office reported that (as of 8 a.m.) 82 people from Rhön-Grabfeld were infected with the Corona virus. On Good Friday (also at 8 a.m.) the number was 86. Eight of the infected people now have to be treated in hospital. This also means an increase by two compared to Thursday. The number of people recovered and released from quarantine was revised down to 21 by the district office after 23 people were reported on Thursday. As further informed by the district office, (as of Monday) two medical practices are closed, but no nursing service due to Corona.

Ex district clinic no auxiliary hospital

On the subject of planning for the possible establishment of auxiliary hospitals in connection with the corona pandemic, the government of Lower Franconia informs that a former hospital in Bad Neustadt is planned as a location for the Schweinfurt area. However, this is not the former district clinic in Goethestrasse in Bad Neustadt, but a former hospital building on the top of the Rhön-Klinikum campus. The capacity of the auxiliary hospitals would be up to 90 beds each.

The planning of auxiliary hospitals serves as preparation in the event that the regular hospitals are overloaded. “At the moment and for the foreseeable future there is no reason to overburden the regular hospitals. There is therefore no immediate time pressure,” emphasizes the government in its communication.

The corresponding plans, according to the government, are well advanced. If necessary, implementation would probably be possible in stages. The decision as to where and when which facility should be put into operation would ultimately be made by the respective medical director of the Disaster Management Management Group (FüGK) in the area of ​​each integrated control center, in coordination with the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Health. “There are no such questions at the moment,” said the government.

District Administrator Thomas Habermann joins Bavarian Minister of Health Melanie Huml. He asks nurses who are not currently working to participate in the fight against the corona pandemic and to volunteer. Nurses who are not currently active and other people with training in nursing professions from the region can register on the central platform www.pflegepool-bayern.de.

The contact persons in the Rhön-Grabfeld district are Veronika Enders, Ramona Nürnberger (both specialist for seniors and people with disabilities) and Ms. Sabine Wenzel-Geier from the Rhön-Grabfeld care center from Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., on the phone: ( 09771) 94 433.

Relocation possible

With the announcement of the “Corona Pandemic Emergency Plan” by the Bavarian Ministry of Health, an admission freeze for nursing homes and inpatient facilities for people with disabilities was imposed.

However, residents can be relocated to their facility from the hospital if they can be isolated for 14 days and the necessary protective equipment is available. As reported by the district office, all inpatient facilities in the Rhön-Grabfeld district can currently ensure the fortnightly isolation of their residents if they are relocated from the clinic.

14 days quarantine

We would also like to point out that new admissions (from the clinic or from the home) are possible with the approval of the health department, provided that it is guaranteed that the newly admitted residents will be quarantined by other residents for a period of 14 days. Some inpatient facilities in the district could therefore accept new residents.

The Rhön-Grabfeld nursing center is available for more information. He can be reached: Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and on Tuesday and Thursday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tel .: (09771) 94 129. Information is also available from the Department for Nursing and Disabled Facilities, Tel .: ( 09771) 94 567.