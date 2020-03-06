99.5% of doctors say the NHS is NOT prepared for a coronavirus outbreak

The NHS is unprepared for the coronavirus and will be crippled if an outbreak takes hold in the UK, according to doctors.

A survey of 1,618 medics in the UK found only eight of them (0.5 per cent) think the health service is prepared or capable of coping with the virus.

Statistics show hospitals are in crisis and facing unprecedented numbers of patients in under-sized and outdated facilities – recent numbers show 94 per cent of overnight beds in England are full already.

One doctor from Lancashire said in a tweet said the coronavirus outbreak comes at the ‘worst time for general practice for the past two generations’.

And the chair of the Doctors’ Association UK said: ‘The NHS has already been brought to its knees and many frontline doctors fear that our health system simply won’t cope in [an]outbreak.’

A total of 51 people in the UK have so far been diagnosed with the coronavirus, but the worldwide figure is now higher than 91,000 and at least 3,117 have died.

It comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson today appeared unconcerned about the ability of the NHS to cope – he said it was capable of handling ‘tremendous’ amounts of pressure.

A poll by the Doctors’ Association asked medics ‘Do you feel the NHS is well prepared for coronavirus?’ and 99.5 per cent of them said no.

In an open letter posted on Twitter yesterday, Dr Peter Weeks, from Morecambe Bay, Lancashire, admitted he was ‘frightened’ of the coronavirus.

He wrote: ‘As a profession we have been denigrated by politicians and the media over the last 15 years. Our funding has been cut and we see 90% of all consultations for less than 8% of the NHS budget.

‘The latest figures for partnership have shown yet another drop and essentially we are all working to our absolute limit.

‘So this pandemic that is occurring comes at possible the worst time for general practice for the past two generations when we are all at our lowest ebb.

‘Many of us will be at personal risk of infection and its consequences, some of us who are older and have other health conditions will be at markedly increased risk. Personally I am frightened as I know many of you will be.’

Hospitals in Wuhan, the Chinese city at the heart of the outbreak, have reportedly been overwhelmed with suspected and confirmed patients.

This has had a knock-on effect on the care given to other patients without the virus, and experts fear the same thing could happen in the UK.

At least two doctors in the UK are known to have caught the coronavirus already, although they were not infected at work.

Two medics in Brighton – a GP and a hospital doctor – caught the illness while on holiday with a friend who had caught it in Singapore. All have since recovered.

One anonymous medic quoted in the Doctors’ Association’s poll said: ‘Our local hospital seems to have been constantly on “internal incident declared” (no beds available) for the past 6 months.

‘How exactly can the NHS cope with the surge in demand coronavirus will bring? I very much worry that there will be nowhere near the [intensive care]beds and staff required.’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson today did not appear concerned about the ability of the NHS to cope with an outbreak on home soil.

Speaking at a conference to launch the government’s coronavirus action plan, Mr Johnson said: ‘We have a fantastic health service and it’s well capable of handling the most tremendous pressures, as everybody knows.

‘I think one thing that will be important for us all to do is, if the virus [continues to spread in the UK], it would be very important for everybody to think not only what we can do to prevent the spread of the virus individually, but also what we can do to avoid too much pressure on the NHS. So when it comes to using services such as GPs or 111 – it will be quite important to be self-restraining where possible.’

The NHS in Scotland today attempted to reassure people that coronavirus patients would not take priority over ‘very sick’ patients like those with cancer.

A rapid outbreak would result in routine operations being cancelled, the UK government revealed in its coronavirus action plan today.

There are already 4.42million people on the waiting list for surgery, but these could take a backseat if staff need to be directed towards stopping the coronavirus.

Speaking on the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland, the Scottish government’s national director for health, Jason Leitch said: ‘The health service makes prioritisation decisions every single day and right at the top of that list are the very sick, irrespective of coronavirus.

‘Those with cancer, with chemotherapy, with radiotherapy appointments, with essential cancer surgery or other pieces of surgery, they will go ahead as normal.

‘Only in the very, very extreme cases will we even cancel scheduled elective surgery – things that you can put off – but we’re not going to cancel chemotherapy and radiotherapy.’

In response to concerns about pressure on the health service, NHS Providers, which represents hospital and ambulance staff, said hospitals have tried and tested methods for dealing with coronavirus cases.

Deputy chief executive, Saffron Cordery, said: ‘It is unavoidable that an outbreak, in the worst-case scenario, would lead to increased staffing and cost pressures on the NHS and tough decisions would need to be taken.

‘Intensive care and high-dependency care could become even more stretched, and measures are now being taken to ensure there is not an impact on the NHS accessing essential equipment, including face masks.

‘The impact will also felt beyond hospitals and A&E departments.

‘The NHS will need support to shoulder these increased cost pressures to ensure we can continue business as usual as far as possible, and we welcome the government’s commitment today to ensure the NHS will have the resources it needs.’