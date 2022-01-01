A%20%27best%20kept%20secret%27%20in%20NHS%20social%20care%20could%20save%20you%20money%20%E2%80%93%20but%2075%%20of%20people%20over%2045%20haven%20heard%20of%20it%20yet.

A%20%27best%20kept%20secret%27%20in%20NHS%20social%20care%20could%20save%20you%20money%20%E2%80%93,%2075%%20of%20people%20over%2045%20haven%20heard%20of%20it.

Continuing Healthcare, which can fully fund the care costs of those who qualify – such as dementia patients – is unknown to three-quarters of over-45s.

It’s been dubbed the “best kept secret” in the world of health-care financing, but campaigners argue that the NHS should do more to publicize it.

Everyone has access to NHS Continuing Healthcare (CHC), which is a free social service.

Despite this, 75% of over-45s have never heard of CHC, which can cover the entire cost of care for those who qualify, such as dementia patients and others with long-term complex health needs.

According to recent research from Just Group, another 15% have heard of CHC but don’t know much about it.

The low level of understanding – only one in ten people knew what CHC is or had used it – reflected a system in which most people don’t know when they have to pay their bills and when the NHS will step in, according to the retirement experts.

However, nearly half of the people who had heard of it had used a CHC package.

CHC can be delivered in a variety of settings outside of the hospital, including your own home or a care facility.

Eligibility is determined by a team of healthcare professionals who examine a person’s care needs and relate them to: what assistance they require, how complex those needs are, and how unpredictable they are, as well as any health risks that may arise if the appropriate care is not provided at the appropriate time.

“This is the second year we have asked about NHS Continuing Healthcare, and it remains the best kept secret in government support available to finance care,” Stephen Lowe, group communications director at Just Group, said.

“This is despite the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) recommending improvements to communications and the assessment system in a 2020 report to ensure people get the help they need without having to jump through hoops.”

According to the PHSO report, over 175,000 adults were assessed as eligible for NHS CHC funding in 2019-20.

Due to pandemic lockdowns, assessments were put on hold for five months last year, but they resumed in September.

