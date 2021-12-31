A baby who received a £1.79 million NHS drug takes his first steps with assistance.

A baby who received a £1.79 million NHS drug takes his first steps with the help of a caregiver.

In August, Edward Willis-Hall was given the £1.79 million gene therapy drug Zolgensma to treat his spinal muscular atrophy.

Because of a lack of a vital protein, the condition weakens muscles and causes movement and breathing issues.

Edward, who is one year old, can also roll over and sit on his own thanks to the drug, which was sold to the NHS at a reduced price.

Megan, 30, of Chingford, East London, was overjoyed, saying, “This drug has given him his life back.”

“He’s performing admirably.

He’s reborn.”

On Instagram, she posted a cute video of the toddler walking.

“All I ever wanted for him to be able to sit and I knew he’d have an amazing life,” she said.

“When I first saw it, it made me cry.”

It was an incredible moment for me, and I thought to myself, ‘This is how it should be.’